Kid Nobody Shares 'ready or not' Single

On Febraury 7, Kid Nobody will release their debut EP discretion. (pre-order). Today the band have revealed "ready or not" the latest single to be lifted from the forthcoming EP. The track premiered today at Atwood Magazine and will be available on all digital streaming services this Friday. About the song Atwood Magazine says "'ready or not' is the kind of song that grows and grows, reaching its apex not once a minute through the chorus, but at the very end through some melodic resolution that ties the whole four-minute experience together in a tight, cathartic knot. In this instance, such relief comes from the increasingly hot repetition, "ready or not, here we come" - a mantra capturing not only the heat of the moment, but also the ambitions of a band on the rise." Singer Michael Wilson explains, "It's hard for me not to love the lyrics and poetic nature of this song. I wrote 'ready or not' for my then girlfriend (now wife). Our first few dates ended with us driving the canyons in the Santa Monica Mountains. There was just something so simple and pure about hitting the road with someone and having this shared anticipation, tension even, and then that being met with fading city lights, a dark open road, and just heading for an unknown horizon - it was thrilling and unexpected."

Bandmates Michael Wilson and Jesse Carmichael have sustained a long history of creating genre-bending music, most notably joining forces as founding members of Wildcat! Wildcat! (Neon Gold Records, Downtown Records) and scoring the feature film Fallen Stars (Gravitas Ventures). Years after they parted ways, the pair reconnected during a chance encounter in Iceland and quickly realized there was more music to be made. With a sharpened point of view and a hard drive full of ideas, Kid Nobody has hit the ground running, releasing a string of acclaimed singles including "watch the world as its ending" and "ms. stress," which will be followed by their debut collection of songs, discretion.



Leaning heavily into the lush musical landscape of their Southern California home, Kid Nobody crafts ambient yet driven tracks that swell and unspool with dynamic hypnotism, sweeping pageantry, and syrupy bounce.



Wilson's elusive vocals and sincere arrangements come to life atop the scaffolding of Carmichael's meticulous beats and sophisticated production. Together they push the boundaries of bedroom pop in their home studios, creating songs that evoke the existential tension of Sigur Rós, late-night swagger of James Blake, and stark complexity of Bon Iver.



Emerging as the natural outgrowth of their previous endeavors, discretion explores an aesthetic that is neither happy nor sad, chill or upbeat, but finds its place in the unique conversation between indulgence and restraint. As the duo wanders through new territory with their debut release (see the hazy 23-minute instrumental dream soundtrack that closes it out) they're sure to leave listeners thinking twice about who or what Kid Nobody really is.

Photo credit: Dustin Giallanza





Related Articles View More Music Stories