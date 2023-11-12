KiNG MALA Gets Vulnerable On New 'SPILT MILK' EP

The EP is now available on all streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

KiNG MALA Gets Vulnerable On New 'SPILT MILK' EP

Alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA – aka Areli Castro – is calling off her palace guards and entering her Unbothered Soft Girl Era this fall with new EP SPILT MILK, out now via Handwritten Records.

Listen to SPILT MILK HERE.

On the making of SPILT MILK, KiNG MALA shares, “SPILT MILK is a project full of songs I have loved for years now. A culmination of two years of writing and experimenting and gathering all the things I've loved into one project. It's the vault, it's all the secrets I've kept for so long.”

KiNG MALA spent the summer protecting her peace, letting herself finally acknowledge all she's been through these past two years and now she is here to share. She may have entered her unbothered era but that doesn't mean she's cast vulnerability aside, in fact, quite the opposite. 

The KiNG elaborates, “At the very end of the project, in the outro of the last song “grocery store,” there is a lyric… ‘they tell me don't cry over spilt milk, but it's seeping out my pores.' And I feel like that sentiment encapsulates the feeling of this project. A vulnerable, open and almost unwilling confession of everything. Fears, crushes, disappointments, rejection, love, mundanity all of it is in here. It's a purge, a cleansing of everything …and I feel free.”

With the release of SPILT MILK and a string of nearly sold-out headline shows, KiNG MALA's palace of emotions is sparkling clean and ready for you to visit. Get ready for an Unbothered Soft Girl fall!

 

LIVE SHOW DATES:

11/28 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

11/30 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

12/1 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA SOLD OUT

12/6 - The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

 

Photo credit: Jade Sadler



