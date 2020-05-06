Kevin Gates Releases Brand New Visual For 'Still Hold Up'

Shortly after the release of his latest standout track, "Still Hold Up," multi-platinum recording artist Kevin Gates is back to release its official music video. The visual, which is a dark reflection of the artist's life experiences, is now available to watch via Kevin's official YouTube channel. The audio visualizer has already accumulated 1.3 million views since the song's release last Wednesday. "Still Hold Up" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Watch the video below!

Gates' recent string of new music follows last year's critically acclaimed blockbuster LP, I'M HIM , available via Bread Winners Association at all music retailers and streaming services. The album proved a sensation upon its September 2019 release, arriving at #1 on both Billboard's "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" and "Digital Albums" charts while also debuting among the top 5 on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200 - Gates' fourth top 10 debut thus far.

In addition, Gates recently teamed with VICE to launch 1-800-KEVIN: The Kevin Gates Helpline , an inspirational new web series - co-hosted with lifetime best friend OG Boobie Black - offering advice and positivity to fans for everything that life throws at them. Episode 3 launched yesterday at 3PM EST. Episode 2 - entitled "Mystery Smells and Shady Jobs" - premiered last week and is streaming now.





