Kevin Gates Is Stating FACTS On New Single

Bread Winners Association recording artist Kevin Gates continues the rollout of his highly-anticipated new album I'M HIM with the today's release of new song "Facts," available at all DSPs now (listen HERE). The high-energy track's companion video (directed by Chandler Lass) features a shirtless Gates in the best shape of his life, cruising through the streets and screening candidates for his organization (watch below).

"It's just me venting about everything," Gates says about the new song. "It's all facts. Sometimes, venting is the best thing you can do to cleanse your heart. I'm not going to let the pain from my past affect my future. You need to let go of unresolved grief. Don't keep it all bottled inside."

Check out the official video here:

"Facts" is the second new track confirmed to be on Gates' hugely-anticipated new album I'M HIM, slated for release later this year. A few weeks ago, the multi-platinum artist with over 5 billion streams under his belt launched the I'M HIM album campaign with a relentless and powerful summer anthem, "Push It," which is available now HERE. The track's companion video - which stars an unstoppable Gates training persistently for his biggest fight yet - has racked up over 10 million views on the multi-platinum rap superstar's official YouTube channel (watch HERE).

Gates recently brought his charm and charisma to New York City, stopping by Complex's "Everyday Struggle," and Genius' "Verified" series. Watch his incredibly entertaining, viral interview with Akademiks, Nadeska and Wayno HERE, plus watch him breakdown the lyrics for "Push It" on Genius HERE.

Gates is currently performing in arenas with Cardi B and will announce his own nationwide headline tour soon. Full tour itinerary below. For ticket information, please visit www.kvngates.com.

"Push It" and "Facts" herald Gates' hugely anticipated new album, I'M HIM - the enigmatic figure's first official album release in more than three years, following 2016's now-classic debut, ISLAH. Gates has been releasing a constant stream of music since his debut album. Despite his legal challenges and incarceration circumstances over the past three years, the Baton Rouge-raised emcee hasn't stopped delivering heavy-hitting music to his fans, including BY ANY MEANS 2, CHAINED TO THE CITY, LUCA BRASI 3, and his latest ONLY THE GENERALS GON UNDERSTAND, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The six-track project - which includes such acclaimed singles as "Big Gangsta" and "#Yukatán" - has fast proven another smash for Gates, now with over 80 million streams.

ISLAH affirmed Kevin Gates as one of hip-hop's greatest new stars, second only to Drake as the best-selling hip-hop artist of 2016. One of the rare major hip hop releases to contain no featured artists, the album made an incredible chart debut upon its January 2016 arrival, entering Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart at #1 while also coming in at #2 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 with sales in excess of 110,000 - Gates' biggest sales week to date. ISLAH of course includes a pair of smashes in the 3x platinum certified "Really Really" and the 4x platinum, top 20 blockbuster, "2 Phones," the latter of which ascended to #17 on Billboard's overall "Hot 100" - Gates' highest charting mainstream single to date. What's more, Gates' distinctive accompanying visuals saw him ranked by the New York Times as the #5 most-watched artist on YouTube in the US between January 2016 and April 2017. Indeed, "Really Really" has drawn more than 222 million views thus far HERE, while "2 Phones" has earned a remarkable 271 million views and counting via YouTube alone.

KEVIN GATES ON TOUR 2019

*with Cardi B

JULY

26 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena *

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

31 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena *





