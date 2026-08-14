Kevian Kraemer Releases New Single "hit and run" via Atlantic Records

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Indie pop artist Kevian Kraemer has released a new single, HIT AND RUN, via Atlantic Records, arriving shortly after his largest headline tour run to date. The track's release coincides with a run of summer momentum for the LA-based musician, who is also set to make his festival debut at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky, in September.

Produced by Harry Charles (King Princess, Tate McRae, Karol G with Tiësto, Reneé Rapp), 'hit and run' follows this spring's release of Kraemer's acclaimed EP, only if it matters.

'I wrote 'hit and run' about the desire to be used by someone you adore,' says Kevian Kraemer. 'It's an instrumentally unconventional smash that calls back to the songs that made me fall in love with the alt pop rock genre. It's punchy, it's bold, and I love it so much. Hope y'all do too!'

Kraemer's third studio EP, only if it matters, is a 7-song project that includes recent fan-favorite 'i just get worse,' which earned a spot on the cover of Apple Music's 'New Music Daily' playlist. The EP also includes standouts like 'does it still mean something?,' 'you woke me up' and 'down under,' all of which are joined by companion music videos streaming on Kraemer's official YouTube channel.

Kraemer recently wrapped his largest North American summer headline tour in celebration of only if it matters. The only if it matters (ON TOUR) run, marking a major milestone for the New Jersey-born, Los Angeles-based musician, featured an exclusive merchandise collaboration with American Apparel and Ones To Watch. The headlining tour boasted packed shows at venues including New York City's Bowery Ballroom, Chicago's Lincoln Hall, and Los Angeles's Troubadour. To date, the rising star has accumulated over 63M worldwide streams and counting.

Fans will get to see Kraemer on his first-ever festival stage next month as he joins acts including Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and more for a performance at Louisville, KY's annual Bourbon & Beyond on September 24. For touring updates, fans can visit www.keviankraemer.com/tour.

About Kevian Kraemer

Carried by breezy waves of live instrumentation, buoyant production, and instantly infectious choruses, Kevian Kraemer's music sounds a lot like an endless summer. His bright mix of alternative, indie, and pop alternates between the kind of excitement usually brought on by June's final school bell, sparks of energy perfect for a July night sky, and a fleeting longing typically reserved for August's last days. Growing up in New Jersey, music surrounded Kraemer from every angle. After taking drum lessons at Asbury Park's Lakehouse Music Academy, his arsenal expanded to include piano, saxophone, bass, and ukulele. In high school, Kraemer began to write and record original tunes of his own on GarageBand, gaining national traction with releases such as 'Rug,' 'Sweater,' and 'Buddy.' In 2024, a snippet of 'Fly' went viral on TikTok, leading to over 2M global streams. He quickly followed up with his debut EP, Seventeen, highlighted by the breakthrough hit single, 'Attention,' which quickly amassed more than 20M worldwide streams and counting.

Named by PEOPLE among its 'Talented Emerging Artists For Your Fall Playlist,' Kraemer further surged in 2025 with his acclaimed label debut EP, Jersey or Mars, a richly cinematic project highlighted by songs including 'Rearview,' 'Forever,' 'Don't You Dare' and followed by a sold-out North American headline tour. Last year also saw viral fan favorites such as 'wannabe!' and 'Tan Lines.'

Now, with 'hit and run' and more new music to come, Kevian Kraemer shows no sign of slowing down, captivating fans everywhere with an undeniable and unshakable style all his own.

The new single follows Kraemer's third studio EP and continues a string of high-profile media attention for the artist, including features in People, Ones To Watch, and Pleaser Magazine.

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