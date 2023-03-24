Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kenzo B Releases New Track 'Deadgame'

Kenzo B Releases New Track 'Deadgame'

It arrives on the heels of her 2022 debut mixtape, Top Dawg, anchored by the single “Hood Love Story.”

Mar. 24, 2023  

Rising Bronx rap phenomenon Kenzo B officially releases her new track "DeadGame" today via Coke Boys/Warner Records.

The track's menacing beat brushes up against her commanding delivery. She sinks her teeth into the drill prouduction with warnings such as "Hope they know s get deeper than music."

Kenzo B spits bars with no apologies and continues to stake her claim as one of the most formidable rappers emerging from the burgeoning NY drill movement. Setting the stage for the moment, she teased the song with the music video, generating over 206K YouTube views thus far.

It arrives on the heels of her 2022 debut mixtape, Top Dawg, anchored by the single "Hood Love Story." To date Kenzo B has attracted critical acclaim from Pitchfork, HotNewHipHop, Vulture, OkayPlayer, and FADER who declared, "She can really rap, man."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit - Zach Stith



Brina Kay Releases New Single Rather Hurt You Now (Feat. Justin Love) Photo
Brina Kay Releases New Single 'Rather Hurt You Now' (Feat. Justin Love)
Country-pop artist Brina Kay has released new single 'Rather Hurt You Now' (feat. Justin Love). The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Arctic Lake Shares New Single Are You Okay? Photo
Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Are You Okay?'
Emma Foster’s expressive vocals and Paul Holliman’s bright, buoyant production combine to deliver a reassuring message about restoring personal connections that have gotten frayed by outside demands. The London-based duo collaborated on the track with Donny Bravo.
Matt Corby Releases New Album Everythings Fine Photo
Matt Corby Releases New Album 'Everything's Fine'
Reinvigorated by the art of collaboration Matt returned to his most trusted partnerships with producers Alex Hendrickson, Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss), and pop-writing talent Nat Dunn (Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Tkay Maidza) to build a dynamic, layered musical world now on display with the arrival of Everything’s Fine.
Lindsey Lomis Drops New Single Bad News / Good News Photo
Lindsey Lomis Drops New Single 'Bad News / Good News'
Lomis made waves with 2020’s In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, “Slow Motion” collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, Lexi Jayde, and Joshua Bassett. She also earned online support from the likes of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share