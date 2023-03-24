Kenzo B Releases New Track 'Deadgame'

Rising Bronx rap phenomenon Kenzo B officially releases her new track "DeadGame" today via Coke Boys/Warner Records.

The track's menacing beat brushes up against her commanding delivery. She sinks her teeth into the drill prouduction with warnings such as "Hope they know s get deeper than music."

Kenzo B spits bars with no apologies and continues to stake her claim as one of the most formidable rappers emerging from the burgeoning NY drill movement. Setting the stage for the moment, she teased the song with the music video, generating over 206K YouTube views thus far.

It arrives on the heels of her 2022 debut mixtape, Top Dawg, anchored by the single "Hood Love Story." To date Kenzo B has attracted critical acclaim from Pitchfork, HotNewHipHop, Vulture, OkayPlayer, and FADER who declared, "She can really rap, man."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit - Zach Stith