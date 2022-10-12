Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'Kentucky Rising' Concert Feat. Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers Raises Over $2.5 Million

The concert is available for on-demand viewing for the next 48 hours via Veeps. 

Oct. 12, 2022  

Last night's "Kentucky Rising" benefit concert raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

The sold-out event held at Lexington's Rupp Arena featured performances from Eastern Kentucky-natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers as well as special surprise guests Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman and University of Kentucky football coach, Mark Stoops.

The concert, which culminated in a group finale of John Prine's "Paradise," is available for on-demand viewing for the next 48 hours via Veeps.

The over $2.5 million raised will benefit the "Kentucky Rising Fund" to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. Working strategically with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the "Kentucky Rising Fund" will use the entirety of those funds to support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge.

A special thanks to event producer, Live Nation, as well as sponsors & partners Citi, Hilton, Valvoline, Blue Grass Community Foundation, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Budweiser, WBUL/iHeartRadio, Oak View Group, Lexington Center Corp and Bourbon & Beyond.

