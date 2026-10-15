Kenshi Yonezu to Bring GHOST WORLD TOUR to Kia Forum in February

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Japanese musician, songwriter, producer, and illustrator KENSHI YONEZU has

announced the expansion of his KENSHI YONEZU 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR / GHOST, adding new dates, including a stop at the iconic Kia Forum on Saturday, February 6, promoted by Live Nation. One of Japan's most successful and influential contemporary artists, Yonezu has earned three RIAA-certified recordings, including the first Japanese-language song to receive RIAA Platinum certification, while his music has reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Global 200.

The tour follows Yonezu's KENSHI YONEZU 2025 WORLD TOUR / JUNK, which marked his live debut in the U.S., Europe and Korea, with first-ever shows in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Paris and Seoul, alongside dates across Asia. Building on the success of that global outing, the expanded GHOST tour will bring Yonezu back to several key markets while reaching new cities around the world.

'IRIS OUT,' the theme song for CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC, reached No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200-the highest-ever position for a Japanese-language song. It also spent 24 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Oricon's Weekly Streaming Chart, the longest run by a solo artist. His breakthrough builds on 'Lemon,' which topped the Billboard JAPAN year-end chart for two consecutive years, and 'STRAY SHEEP', which reached No. 7 on the IFPI Global Album All Format Chart.

TICKETS:

The general onsale for all dates will begin Thursday, October 22 at 12 pm PT at LiveNation.com.

KENSHI YONEZU 2027 TOUR DATES:

Thu, Jan 14 - Seoul - INSPIRE Arena

Sat, Jan 16 - Seoul - INSPIRE Arena

Sun, Jan 17 - Seoul - INSPIRE Arena

Fri, Jan 29 - Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium

Thu, Feb 4 - Oakland - Oakland Arena

Sat, Feb 6 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum

Tue, Feb 9 - Mexico City - Palacio de los Deportes

Fri, Feb 12 - Newark - Prudential Center

Sun, Feb 14 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

Wed, Feb 24 - London - The O2 Arena

Fri, Feb 26 - Paris - Accor Arena Sun, Feb 28 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

ABOUT KENSHI YONEZU:

Kenshi Yonezu is a Japanese musician and illustrator. He first gained recognition in Japan's Vocaloid scene under the name Hachi, and began his career under his real name, Kenshi Yonezu, in 2012.

In 2018, Yonezu wrote 'Lemon' as the theme song for the TBS drama 'Unnatural.' The song became a defining cultural phenomenon in Japan, earning numerous records and accolades. He also created 'Paprika' as the NHK 2020 Support Song, which became a nationwide phenomenon among children through the vocal group Foorin.

'Lemon' continued to grow throughout the year, topping numerous year-end rankings and becoming one of the defining songs of its era. Yonezu made his first appearance on the NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen at the end of 2018, and 'Lemon' went on to top the Billboard JAPAN year-end chart for two consecutive years, a first in the history of both the Japanese and U.S. Billboard charts.

In 2019, Yonezu produced Masaki Suda's 'Machigai Sagashi,' released 'Spirits of the Sea' as the theme song for the film 'Children of the Sea,' and wrote 'Uma to Shika' as the theme song for the TBS drama No Side Game. He also wrote 'Kite' for Arashi as the NHK 2020 Song.

In 2020, Yonezu released his fifth album 'STRAY SHEEP,' which included 'Lemon,' 'Uma to Shika,' 'Kanden,' 'Flamingo,' 'Spirits of the Sea,' and other major works. The album surpassed two million points on Oricon's combined album chart and earned 46 year-end No. 1 positions across various Japanese rankings. He also held a groundbreaking global virtual performance in Fortnite, released a UNIQLO collaboration worldwide, and appeared alongside leading figures from around the world at the GIVENCHY new collection. 'STRAY SHEEP' ranked No. 7 on IFPI's 2020 Global Album All Format Chart, the highest position by a Japanese artist, and Yonezu was selected for Forbes' Asia's Digital Stars 100. In Japan, he also received the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology's New Artist Award in the Popular Entertainment category.

In 2021, Yonezu released 'Pale Blue' as the theme song for the TBS drama 'Rikokatsu,' as well as 'Yumeutsutsu - Daydream' as the theme song for NTV's news zero. In 2022, he wrote 'POP SONG' for a PlayStation campaign, 'M87' for the film Shin Ultraman, and 'KICK BACK' as the opening theme for the TV anime CHAINSAW MAN. 'KICK BACK' became the first Japanese-language song to reach the Top 50 of Spotify's global chart and later became the first Japanese-language song to receive RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications.

In 2023, Yonezu released 'LADY' for Georgia and 'Tsuki Wo Miteita - Moongazing' as the theme song for FINAL FANTASY XVI. He also wrote 'Chikyugi - Spinning Globe' as the theme song for Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron, marking his 100th song under the Kenshi Yonezu name. His work also extended into fashion and culture, including his appearance in LOEWE's FW23 men's campaign.

In 2024, Yonezu released 'Sayonara, Mata Itsuka! - Sayonara' as the theme song for the NHK television drama Tora ni Tsubasa, 'Mainichi - Every Day' for Georgia, 'Garakuta - JUNK' for the film Last Mile, and his sixth album 'LOST CORNER'. He also collaborated with UNIQLO and GODIVA, released 'Azalea' as the theme song for the Netflix series Beyond Goodbye, and returned to the NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen after six years.

In 2025, Yonezu released 'BOW AND ARROW' as the opening theme for the TV anime Medalist and 'Plazma' as the theme song for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. His largest tour to date, KENSHI YONEZU 2025 WORLD TOUR / JUNK, traveled across Japan, Asia, Europe and the United States, drawing 440,000 attendees across its domestic and international run. 'KICK BACK' subsequently became the first Japanese-language song to receive RIAA Platinum certification. Yonezu then released 'IRIS OUT,' the theme song for CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC, and 'JANE DOE,' an ending theme performed with Hikaru Utada. 'IRIS OUT' became the fastest song in Billboard JAPAN history to reach 100 million streams and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200, the highest-ever position for a Japanese-language song. He also released '1991' as the theme song for the live-action film 5 Centimeters per Second and performed 'IRIS OUT' on the 76th NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen.

In 2026, 'Peace Sign' received RIAA Gold certification, marking Yonezu's third RIAA-certified song. He released 'Karasu - Raven' as the 2026 NHK Soccer Theme and 'Yodaka' as the theme song for the film KINGDOM: THE CLASH OF SOULS. He also participated in Hirokazu Kore-eda's live-action film Look Back as a guest guitarist. KENSHI YONEZU 2026 TOUR / GHOST will take place across six cities and 14 arena performances in Japan from November 6 through December 17.

In September 2026, 'IRIS OUT' reached its 40th week at No. 1 on Billboard JAPAN's JAPAN Hot Animation, becoming the longest-running No. 1 in the chart's history. His 2020 album 'STRAY SHEEP' also became the first album in Oricon chart history to surpass three million cumulative points. In January 2027, 'Sayonara, Mata Itsuka! - Sayonara' will return as the opening theme for the feature film Tora ni Tsubasa, opening in Japan on January 15.

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