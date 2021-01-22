Kendall Street Company's Debut Live Album Out Now

Today, Virginia based quintet Kendall Street Company releases their debut live album The Stories We Write For Ourselves (Live at FESTY) available now on all service providers.



The album is a full rendition of their most recent studio LP of the same name,

recorded live at FESTY in Earlysville, Virginia on October 31st, 2020. To

celebrate the release of the new album, Kendall Street Company has announced

two new performances on January 29th (Richmond, VA) and February 13th

(Virginia Beach, VA).

"Virginia's Breakout Jam Band" Kendall Street Company releases their debut live

album The Stories We Write For Ourselves (Live at FESTY), a full rendition of

their most recent studio LP recorded at the hometown album release show. This

epic, winding journey through Stories truly reflects the name's concept - casting

the original LP's tracks in a new light, accompanied with mellowed, but bold

introspection.

Building upon the studio release, the live album provides a raw foil to the studio

LP with colliding themes of: despair and perseverance; loss of innocence; anger

and the human condition; grief and the path to acceptance; change and renewal.

An odyssey of growth, change, and cycling, in many ways this live record

experience captures emotions in a way that the studio LP cannot, and thus fills in

the cracks hewn by the limitations of a traditional recording studio atmosphere.

Swampy tones reminiscent of post-rock, folk, and shoegaze, interspersed with

colors distinct and varied such as acoustic singer-songwriter, roller coaster

instrumentals, ecoacoustic interludes, and more. The live record channels

aspects of the greats with the physical intensity of Wilco, the deep lyrical

relatability of John Prine, the minimalism and dynamicity of Yo La Tengo, the

soundwash and sensibility of Ray LaMontagne, and myriad more influences, as

the album name implies.

We hope you enjoy the ride.

This live release follows great praise for the studio LP from American

Songwriter, Glide Magazine, Vents Magazine, and more, capitalizing on the

"boundary-pushing record rife with layered vocal harmonies, intimate songwriting,

and acoustic guitar licks that tug on your heartstrings while still moving your feet".

Kendall Street Company is proud to have partnered with our FESTY to provide a

unique and safe concert experience for fans during the ongoing pandemic.

Upcoming performance dates can be found on the official KSC website.