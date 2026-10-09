Kendall Schmidt Releases Solo Single 'Good Love' Inspired by Fatherhood

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville-based musician Kendall Schmidt has re-introduced himself as a solo artist with the release of 'Good Love,' a warm, reflective track out now. After years of touring the world and appearing on global television screens as part of Big Time Rush, Schmidt is bringing listeners into a more grounded, sincere sonic world.

Made at home, the soft, stripped-back tune was born from a moment of deep self-reflection on the ways love has changed him. Schmidt shares, 'I really wanted to make something stripped down and simple, using Bon Iver's earlier songs and the vocal style as inspiration. The feeling behind the song is the change in attitude you can have with 'good love.' Sometimes, we underestimate the weight we carry on our shoulders. We can get easily irritated and grouchy. Then, when you and your partner's love languages match up, it's incredible how quickly that attitude can change. In some ways, it can be unrecognizable to the person you were before.'

Kendall Schmidt is best known as the star of boy band and Nickelodeon's TV series, Big Time Rush. Since 2009, Schmidt has been part of a pop culture phenomenon that grew globally and beyond television, extending onto major stages with three headline tours and selling out Madison Square Garden and Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. Following the band, Schmidt formed an alt-pop duo called Heffron Drive and continued to create and collaborate, including with Hilary Duff. With full creative control and new music on the way that shifts away from stadium-level pop, Schmidt is ready to settle down. Now, with a wife and daughter, the intimate, carefully crafted music represents Schmidt's newfound perspective on fatherhood, deep, long-lasting love through honest, sincere storytelling.

About Kendall Schmidt

For most of his life, Kendall Schmidt has been making records on his own terms. As a founding member of Big Time Rush, he helped build a pop culture touchstone that grew well beyond its television roots. In 2021, after a two-year negotiation with Sony and Nickelodeon, Schmidt and his bandmates secured full ownership of their name, masters, and artistic license. They followed that milestone by headlining three tours and selling out Madison Square Garden and Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome as a fully independent act.

Schmidt has consistently prioritized creative autonomy. Before BTR's independent era, he launched his own label, TOLBooth Records, and formed the alt-pop duo Heffron Drive with Dustin Belt to release Happy Mistakes. He has also steadily built up writing and collaboration credits alongside artists like Hilary Duff.

His solo work is a deliberate shift in direction. After years of writing stadium pop in crowded rooms, Schmidt opted for a more intimate approach. His solo catalog is stripped-back and grounded. These songs are crafted quietly at home, cutting vocals on the exact same gear he has carried from place to place for over a decade, usually working one-on-one with producer Adam Korbesmeyer. This current project allows him to flex his abilities beyond the music and serves as a broader creative outlet. As an avid photographer, Schmidt takes the leading role in building the visual world around his music, steering everything from his cover art to the aesthetic of his merchandise.

The music reflects a clear change in perspective. The arrival of 'Shattered' and 'Honeydew' in 2025, followed by 'Any Less' in 2026, highlighted a self-described hopeless romantic who admits he finds it nearly impossible to write a spiteful track. Kendall is writing with deep sincerity and focusing on honest storytelling as he prepares to release a new wave of music and art soon.

Photo Credit: Jack Balaban | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Jack Balaban | Download hi-res image

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 16 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me