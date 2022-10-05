Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kelsey Magnuson Shares 'Anna's Song' Single

Her new album is set for release on November 2.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Olympia, WA-based indie rock singer-songwriter Kelsey Magnuson shares "Anna's Song," the newest single off her forthcoming debut LP, Don't Budge (set for release on November 2 via Earth Libraries).

With her band, Kelsey Magnuson creates lyric-heavy songs with catchy licks that convey her feelings on making out, growing out of your twenties, and sports as a metaphor for polyamory. Throughout her debut LP, Magnuson draws inspiration from other femme rock musicians such as Julie Doiron, Haley Heynderickx, and Hannah Mohan (And the Kids).

"Anna's Song" exhibits waves of Magnuson's bronzy guitar brushing up against shimmering cymbals and limber bass. "And when it clears/I know that she'll be there/When it clears/I hope she knows I'll be there," Magnuson sings, before adding a caveat: "And even if I'm not/We'll still be laughing at the things we should not." That playful bounce between open-hearted and self-sacrificing detail recalls one of the biggest touchstones for Don't Budge, Julie Doiron (of Eric's Trip), and Magnuson's real-life inspiration, Omaha musician Anna McClellan.

"I was so drawn to her range of sound, from plucky guitar songs to heavier riffs, and how it flowed so well through one album," Magnuson explains, again needing to share another heartfelt detail. "But I'd also be a phony if I didn't mention my real life inspo from idea man-confidant-and total lyrical genius Anna McClellan."

Listen to the new single here:




