Kelly Jones Releases Single 'Echowrecked'; New LP out 5/3

His forthcoming studio album 'Inevitable Incredible' is due out Friday, May 3rd.
Kelly Jones has released Echowrecked, the latest single from his forthcoming studio album Inevitable Incredible – due out Friday, May 3rd.
“Echowrecked” is a moving piano-driven ballad with delicate strings throughout and soulful vocals in a chorus of poetic lyricism. Along with the single, Jones has released the official music video.
Anticipation surrounding Inevitable Incredible peaks as “Echowrecked” debuts following the release of honest and introspective “Monsters In The House,” “Turn Bad Into Good,” which The Sun said “wouldn't sound out of place on a Bond soundtrack” and the album's title track, “Inevitable Incredible” which earned praise from Classic Pop Magazine for its “bold stylistic shift for Jones," while the Daily Star described it as “a lovely introspective string-laced solo tune.”
This week also sees the start of the Inevitable Incredible tour which will feature the singer-songwriter performing the new album in its entirety. The intimate tour features two performances per evening on most dates, and has had additional dates added due to overwhelming demand.
The album Inevitable Incredible sees Kelly’s songwriting focus entirely on piano, recorded at Ocean Sound studio on the edge of the North Sea in Norway. With just his studio engineer and backline technician, the surroundings of vast wilderness perfectly captured the emotional depth of the record written during late-night piano sessions.
Following 25 years of critical and commercial success with Stereophonics, and more recently with Far From Saints and their Americana-influenced debut album, Jones demonstrates his ongoing artistic evolution with Inevitable Incredible, showcasing his ability to adapt and expand his songwriting prowess.
The highly anticipated Inevitable Incredible will be available on heavyweight LP, CD, and digital formats on May 3rd via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd.
|1.
|Inevitable Incredible
|2.
|Turn Bad Into Good
|3.
|Time's Running Away
|4.
|Echowrecked
|5.
|Sometimes You Fly Like The Wind
|6.
|Monsters In The House
|7.
|May I Come Home From My War
|8.
|
The Beast Will Be What The Beast Will Be
Sat 4 May - 9pm - Birmingham, Town Hall
Sun 05 May - 7pm & 9pm - Birmingham Town Hall - SOLD-OUT
Tue 07 May - 7pm & 9pm - Glasgow City Halls - SOLD-OUT
Thu 09 May - 7pm & 9pm - London Alexandra Palace Theatre
Sat 11 May - 7pm & 9pm - Cardiff, The Gate - SOLD-OUT
Mon 13 May - 7pm & 9pm - Cardiff The Gate - SOLD-OUT
Tue 14 May - 7pm & 9pm - Cardiff The Gate - SOLD-OUT
Wed 15 May - 7pm & 9pm - Cardiff The Gate - SOLD-OUT
Fri 17 May - 7pm & 9pm - Manchester Aviva Studios - SOLD-OUT
Sat 18 May - 9pm - Manchester, Aviva Studios
Buy Tickets Here!
Photo Credit: James D Kelly
