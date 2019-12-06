Kelly Clarkson Featured on Kaleb Lee's New Single 'I Dream In Southern'

Kaleb Lee has built a great relationship with superstar Kelly Clarkson and today their collaboration on "I Dream In Southern" is available. The tune, written by award winning songwriters Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Brandy Clark, is an ode to all things southern including "blue jeans, back porches, cotton fields, mason jars, fireflies" and countless other things. Clarkson sent the song to Lee after he finished in the Top 6 on Team Kelly on Season 14 of The Voice. He joined the superstar at her Meaning of Life tour earlier this year in Duluth, GA where he performed the tune. Clarkson loved it so much she lent her vocals to the track.



"I Dream In Southern is such a great song written by a powerhouse team," says Lee. "It's just icing on the cake for Kelly to sing on it."



Listen below!



Just announced today exclusively on People.com, Lee will head back to The Voice stage next Tuesday, December 10 to perform the new song with Clarkson.



Kaleb Lee was a participant on Season 14 of The Voice where both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson turned their chair during the blind audition. After a brief stint on Shelton's team, he finished in the Top 6 on Clarkson's team. During his time at The Voice, Lee built a great relationship with Clarkson and she continues to be a mentor and supporter of his music. His current single "I Dream In Southern," written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Brandy Clark, featuring the superstar is out now. "I Need A Drink" was released earlier this year and included on Apple Music's Drinkin Songs, Soundcheck and Pandora's New Country Now and Country Drinkin' Songs playlists. He followed the summer drinking tune with the catchy love song "Nothin' On You that he performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.





