Keith and Kristyn Getty's AN IRISH CHRISTMAS Concert to be Livestreamed This Week

GRAMMY-nominated artists Keith and Kristyn Getty bring audiences an evening of beloved Christmas carols, newly released songs and modern hymns honoring the true meaning of the season with An Irish Christmas livestream.

Available to watch for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 14, the livestream brings the Gettys' An Irish Christmas concert tour straight to living rooms worldwide. Upon RSVP at https://www.gettymusic.com/live, individuals will receive the free streaming link, a free digital songbook, and a free prayer calendar from The Voice of the Martyrs.

The Gettys Irish Christmas concerts have been an annual tradition for the past 15 years and have been two PBS television specials. Designed for individuals of all ages, this year's concert includes Christmas music, humor and Irish dancing followed by a time devoted to the traditional Christmas Scriptures and audience participation carols.

The 2024 tour of An Irish Christmas began in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 30 and will have a final U.S. stop at Carnegie Hall in New York City on December 16. The Carnegie Hall event marks two significant milestones, the 10th anniversary of the Getty's appearance at the historic New York City venue and Keith Getty's 50th birthday. It will feature special guests including A.R. Bernard of Brooklyn's Christian Cultural Center megachurch, Alistair Begg, senior pastor of Cleveland, Ohio's Parkside Church, English Poet Malcolm Guite and Singer-Songwriter Blessing Offor. Additionally, a 150-person choir with members from around the nation will join the Gettys on stage.

After Carnegie Hall, An Irish Christmas tour will culminate in the Gettys' hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland, with two special nearly sold out Home for Christmas performances on December 19 and 20.

"We have never looked forward to a Christmas tour more than this year," said Keith Getty. "To be turning 50, going back to Carnegie Hall for the 10th time, and most of all to finally take An Irish Christmas back to our home country makes this an indescribably special occasion."

Keith and Kristyn Getty hail from Northern Ireland and are hymn writers, GRAMMY-nominated artists and the founding leaders of the Getty Music organization. Their greatest musical passion is writing and championing great hymns of the church.

The Getty's hymn In Christ Alone, co-written by Stuart Townend, has received numerous accolades, from being named the second most beloved hymn in the U.K. by the BBC to being selected as one of the top five hymns of all time by the British Hymn Society. The Getty's hymns have been recorded by a vast array of artists from Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill to Broadway's Heather Headley, South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, choirs of every conceivable flavor, and a range of gospel performers including Chris Tomlin, Michael W. Smith, hip-hop artist Trip Lee and R&B singer Blessing Offor.

They host the annual Sing! Worship Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, which started in 2017 and is the largest worship conference in the world.

For more information about An Irish Christmas, visit gettymusic.com/tour.

