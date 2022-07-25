Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard to More 'THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR' Shows

Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard to More 'THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR' Shows

Hubbard will join the tour’s special guest Ingrid Andress.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

Keith Urban's "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" has been in overdrive ever since it kicked off on June 17th in Tampa. Unannounced guests, impromptu performances with fan-playing musicians and two-plus hours of music, music, music has fans and media alike calling this a show not to be missed. Now there's another reason!

The SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR's fall leg will add Tyler Hubbard, lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line, to two already scheduled shows at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (September 24th) and Madison, Wisconsin's Alliant Energy Center (November 3rd). This, in addition to the tour's special guest Ingrid Andress.

"THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR," which brought Urban back to the road late last month after nearly four years, continues through the summer with Andress, before taking on Hubbard for more than two-dozen shows to run through November.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Lena Dunham's CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY to Have World Premiere at TIFF
July 25, 2022

From Prime Video, Catherine Called Birdy stars Bella Ramsey, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Joe Alwyn, Isis Hainsworth, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Kaye, with Billie Piper and Andrew Scott. It is directed by and screenplay written by Lena Dunham, based on the book by Karen Cushman. Producers are Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Dunham, and Jo Wallett.
THE ORVILLE to Make Disney+ Debut
July 25, 2022

At today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for “The Orville: New Horizons,” Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director, producer Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the Emmy-nominated, fan favorite sci-fi series “The Orville.' The epic space adventure series will also continue to stream on Hulu.
Kelli Baker Announces New Single 'Blood on the Nile'
July 25, 2022

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, this is a new direction for Baker, as she brings her bandmates into Richie Cannata’s prestigious Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, NY. (Justin Bieber, Jon Bellion, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, among countless others).
Adele Shares Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates
July 25, 2022

Adele has announced the rescheduled WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Las Vegas residency show dates. Adele was previously set to begin the residency earlier this year, but postponed the engagement due to production delays. Adele recently released her brand new studio album, '30'. The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Release New Studio Album 'Return of the Dream Canteen'
July 25, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their brand new studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen will be released on Warner Records. The surprise announcement was dropped at Denver’s Empower Field to rapturous response as the North American leg of their critically and commercially acclaimed global stadium tour kicked off.