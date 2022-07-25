Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard to More 'THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR' Shows

Keith Urban's "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" has been in overdrive ever since it kicked off on June 17th in Tampa. Unannounced guests, impromptu performances with fan-playing musicians and two-plus hours of music, music, music has fans and media alike calling this a show not to be missed. Now there's another reason!

The SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR's fall leg will add Tyler Hubbard, lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line, to two already scheduled shows at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (September 24th) and Madison, Wisconsin's Alliant Energy Center (November 3rd). This, in addition to the tour's special guest Ingrid Andress.

"THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR," which brought Urban back to the road late last month after nearly four years, continues through the summer with Andress, before taking on Hubbard for more than two-dozen shows to run through November.