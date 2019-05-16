Keep Memory Alive Presents Intimate Concert Experience with Andrea Bocelli

Tickets are on sale now for "An Extraordinary Evening with Andrea Bocelli" at Shakespeare Ranch, a private Lake Tahoe estate in Glenbrook, Nev., on Thursday, June 20 to benefit Keep Memory Alive, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Under the stars of the beautiful Tahoe night sky, the intimate concert experience will offer a once-in-a-lifetime, personal performance by the international superstar, complete with a gourmet dinner paired with exquisite wines from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Tickets are $10,000 per person and can be purchased at keepmemoryalive.org/events. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as the event is capped at 200 guests.

Proceeds from the special philanthropic evening will benefit three notable nonprofits, including:

Keep Memory Alive, which finds, funds and facilitates the most effective and innovative research and caregiver programming for patients and families affected by brain disorders including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's and more through Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation, whose mission is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, distress due to illness and social exclusion by promoting and supporting national and international projects that promote the overcoming of these barriers and the expression of their full potential

The Prostate Cancer Foundation, which funds the world's most promising research to improve the prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer and ultimately save patients' lives

"Keep Memory Alive and the Prostate Cancer Foundation both embody the mission of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation to break barriers and empower those living in distress due to illness," said Bocelli. "We are united in our commitment to find, fund, and fuel groundbreaking medical research and treatment to improve the lives of those affected by debilitating disease and it is an honor to lend my voice to raise critically needed funds and awareness for our cause during this intimate night of philanthropy."

"Studies have shown that music has a positive impact on brain health," said Camille Ruvo, Keep Memory Alive vice-chairwoman and co-founder. "Andrea Bocelli has been such an amazing partner for us throughout the years and this will surely be a can't-miss experience of beautiful music and excellent food."

As one of the most successful and best-selling singers, Bocelli has received numerous accolades including Oscar, Grammy and Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe. He has performed with luminaries such as Luciano Pavarotti and Sarah Brightman and has sung for the Pope. Best-known for hits like "Con Te Partirò (Time To Say Goodbye)," a duet with Sarah Brightman, and "The Prayer," a duet with Celine Dion, Bocelli is currently on a world tour with only 14 U.S. tour dates scheduled through 2020. Known for selling out large-format venues around the globe, the June 20 performance in Tahoe is indeed a rare opportunity to be up close with this superstar.





