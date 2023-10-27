Kayla Clark Releases 'Destined To Be Alone'

Singer-songwriter Kayla Clark pulls at the heartstrings with her latest single, 'Destined to Be Alone,' out now across platforms.

In 2020, Kayla Clark made her debut with the timely release of, 'My World of Loneliness,' striking a chord with those grappling with isolation and garnering acclaim in The Foothill Focus, The Hype Magazine, and more. Her new single, 'Destined to Be Alone,' perfectly captures the exhaustion of finding a soulmate, further highlighting her ability to resonate with listeners on universal experiences. Set to a backdrop of delicate strings and soul-stirring piano riffs, Kayla's angelic vocals soar with an ethereal quality reminiscent of Tate McRae, Madison Beer, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Sharing more behind the song's inspiration, Kayla Clark says, "For a long time, I felt like I had so much love to give but couldn't find someone to give it to. It's hard to see people around you who are happily in love while you can't find someone with the same intentions. Eventually, it gets hard to keep searching for something that seems impossible to find. This song is about feeling like I'm meant to be alone and giving up the hope I still had in my heart of being wrong."

Kayla Clark is a fresh singer-songwriter who seamlessly blurs the lines between contemporary pop subgenres through her storytelling and remarkably catchy songs. The Phoenix-based singer's music is characterized by its raw and unplugged quality, with a primary focus on delivering impactful lyrics. After releasing her debut EP, 'My World of Loneliness,' in 2021, Kayla continued the momentum with her singles 'My Chance at Happiness' and 'This December,' racking up nearly 500,000 streams on Spotify alone. Kayla unveiled her heartbreak anthem, 'Destined to Be Alone,' on October 4th, 2023.

'Destined to Be Alone' is out now across platforms. Listen here!