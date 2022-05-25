Katrina Burgoyne Releases New Single 'I Wanna Get Away With You'

Katrina Burgoyne's "I Wanna Get Away With You" is the true story of the singer's relationship with her now-husband. After finding love unexpectedly in a Broadway bar three years ago when a stranger photobombed a group photo, Katrina was swept off her feet.

After one date, she had to return home and thought she would never see him again. When her phone buzzed several weeks later, she was pleasantly surprised to see it was him asking to come visit her. They fell madly in love over the course of a week in Australia. Currently, they are newlyweds with a penchant for creating amazing music together as an artist/producer couple.

"This song is for the ones who found love in unexpected places, that fell faster than anticipated and felt lucky to "get away" with it." -Katrina Burgoyne

Katrina's voice is velvety and vibrant, but has a rasp that carries through the whole song. Burgoyne's sultry vocals mixed with swaying guitar and bouncy drums will make any listener want to blast this with the windows down on the highway. A high energy chord progression, the well-blended acoustic guitar picking and electric guitar riffs, and uptempo drumbeat makes for a pitch-perfect country-pop single.

With the start of the summer, this is Burgoyne's stunning contribution to beloved love songs in the country genre. With a boppy melody and catchy lyrics, this song will be on every country fan's summer playlist.

With a goal to become the first Australian female artist to make an impact on American Country Music in the last three decades. Katrina Burgoyne moved to Nashville in 2017 with just three suitcases, a guitar, and her little Aussie battler spirit.

Since releasing her debut album in 2011, Katrina has secured four top 10 singles, a top 10 ARIA charting album, and two CMAA nominations. As a songwriter, Katrina has collected indie and major label cuts across three continents (North America, Australia, and UK) and four countries (Australia, New Zealand, the USA, and Ireland).

Katrina has seen her songs top the iTunes Charts in New Zealand & Australia. Additionally, topping the mainstream Shazam charts in Northern Ireland and gaining a feature on Fresh Country and New Nashville Spotify playlists & Today's Country Apple Music playlist.

Listen to the new single here: