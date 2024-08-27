Katie Pruitt Details October Southwest & West Coast Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt has announced October tour dates in support of her critically acclaimed album Mantras, which was released last April on Rounder Records. The Southwest and West Coast run will begin in El Paso, TX on October 14th, with stops that will include Santa Fe, NM, Tucson, AZ, Phoenix, AZ, Los Angeles, CA and Costa Mesa, CA before ending in Portland, OR on October 25th (See full list below).

Mantras is Pruitt’s first album in five years and most personal and revealing work yet. The creation of the album was a cathartic process. Her thoughtful and self-reflective songwriting has connected deeply with her continuously expanding fanbase who pack her shows and help foster a communal environment. Pruitt has been a road warrior since the release of Mantras playing in cities all around the country and major festivals, including Stagecoach, Railbird Festival, Calgary Stampede and Fairwell Festival.

Upon its release, Mantras garnered coverage from a wide range of media, including NPR Music, No Depression, Vulture, Entertainment Focus and much more.

Pruit has been highlighted as a Rolling Stone “Artist You Need To Know,” one of NPR Music’s “Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch” and has performed as part of CBS Mornings’ “Saturday Sessions” series and NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk (Home Concert)."

Mantras was produced by Jake Finch and Collin Pastore (both known for their work with boygenius and Lucy Dacus) and recorded at Nashville’s The Shed.

Katie Pruitt - October Tour Dates

October 14 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

October 15 – Santa Fe, NM – The Tumbleroot

October 16 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

October 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

October 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Pico Union Project

October 20 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

October 22 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

October 24 – Ashland, OR – Unitarian Universal Fellowship

October 25 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

