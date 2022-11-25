Kathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EP
Her forthcoming EP Live From Highland Park is set for release on January 6, 2023
Opening up an immersive sonic world, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist KATHLEEN presents "Asking the Aspens (live)" today, from her forthcoming EP Live From Highland Park, set for release on January 6, 2023 via Warner Records. Pre-order/Pre-save the Live From Highland Park EP here.
In the midst of the Global Pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals), Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP. She initially teased these performances on YouTube in 2020, generating hundreds of thousands of views in advance.
"'Asking the Aspens (live)', is the first out of the group of songs that we filmed and recorded during a backyard show for no one and everyone," KATHLEEN explains. "As much as I don't want to remember Lockdown, we did have fun building this show, and I'm delighted to be putting them out on streaming services now."
This October, KATHLEEN released "Going In Reverse," as an exclusive track for The Eleventh Hour: Songs for Climate Justice compilation album curated by filmmaker Adam McKay (Don't Look Up, The Big Short, Vice) and podcaster/producer Matt Dwyer (Conversations with Dwyer & Painting With John). The album, released via Sub Pop Records also features previously unreleased music from Moby, Fake Fruit, Frankie Cosmos, Sonny & The Sunsets, Cloud Nothings, Ya Tseen, and more.
KATHLEEN continues to progress on her own terms, catalyzing her creativity without boundaries with each successive drop. Throughout the past year alone, she has evolved in real-time with the recently released "Beautiful Waters," "Phantom Love"(accompanied by a stunning A.I.-created video), "Fever Dream" and "How Long Will This Last."
2022/2023 marks a new era of original music from KATHLEEN, which truly serves as a testament to her sense of purpose, not just as a songwriter, but as a passionate environmentalist, activist, and human being. "I think the main reason I make music is to create a vehicle for conversation and new philosophies," she says. Keep an eye out for more new music from KATHLEEN in 2023.
About KATHLEEN
An artist infinitely fascinated by the natural world, KATHLEEN creates music as unpredictable as nature itself: serene as well as explosive and ineffably dazzling. As a child growing up in the Rocky Mountains, she began writing songs at age seven and later studied poetry in college, steadily carving out a truly singular songwriting voice that merges her ultra-vivid storytelling with idiosyncratic observation.
Now based in Los Angeles, in addition to her artist-facing project on Warner Records, KATHLEEN is also an avid writer and collaborator with others, specializing in imaginative and pleasantly unpredictable melodies, lyrics and topline. She has cuts with Medasin and Baker Grace, including Grace's biggest single "Wrong Kind of People."
She has done vocal arrangements and background vocals for Conan Gray, Freya Ridings and Maisie Peters, as well as for Olivia Rodrigo on her GRAMMY®-winning debut album Sour. She is a frequent collaborator of Kesha, Ariel Rechtshaid, Dan Nigro, Hudson Mohawk, MNDR, STINT, Tim Anderson and many others.
KATHLEEN made her major label debut in 2020 with a pair of critically acclaimed, boldly original EPs, KATHLEEN I and KATHLEEN II, produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Charli XCX) and Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek), as well as an endearing cover version of "Pure Imagination" that went viral and landed a national spot in Marriott commercials worldwide, as well as the opening title scene in the Hulu Original feature film, "Fire Island."
KATHLEEN's rich confluence of influences span from John Prine, Leonard Cohen, and Fink to Bjork, Fiona Apple, and Kate Bush-yet, her sound remains something completely of her own creation. She emerges in 2022 with a new set of songs that explore bold sonic textures and a heightened sense of purpose following a period of pandemic-related isolation and reflection.
"I want to provide a stage for people to share new ways of thinking, and to make it as inclusive as possible. At the same time, my music is deeply tied to the therapeutic process-it gives me a lot of peace to make something out of painful and confusing times."
Watch the new video here:
