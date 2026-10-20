Kat Velasco Announces Debut Album COWGIRL COMPLEX

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Nashville singer-songwriter Kat Velasco has announced her full-length debut album, Cowgirl Complex, out Friday, October 30. Blending country, pop, rock, and Americana into a sound she calls 'Western Pop,' Velasco brings her smoky, emotionally exposed storytelling to nine tracks drawn from three EPs, now gathered into the story they were telling all along. With placements on Spotify's New Music Friday Country and Fresh Finds Country, a CMT-premiered video for 'Call Me,' and opening slots for BRELAND and Tiera Kennedy already behind her, Velasco arrives at her debut with momentum. She calls it 'the most honest version of me.'

The title is Velasco's own coinage, and it's less an aesthetic than a personal thesis. For her, being a cowgirl has less to do with where you're from than what you carry with you: restlessness, independence, and as she explains it, 'femininity with some dirt underneath it.' The 'complex' is everything that doesn't fit the myth. ''Cowgirl' is this very recognizable idea, tough, independent, wild, and doesn't need anybody,' Velasco says. 'And then there's the 'complex' part. Because I absolutely do need people. I fall hard. I overthink. I leave and then miss home. I can be incredibly confident and incredibly insecure in the same hour. Eventually I realized that contradiction wasn't something I needed to fix. It was the whole record.'

Written alongside Johnny Gates (co-writer, producer, and best friend) and produced by Gates and Caleb Fisher, who also mixed much of the record, Cowgirl Complex features a stellar lineup of collaborators: co-writer Joey Myron; drummers Fred Eltringham and Jared Kneale; bassists Kevin MacIntire and Jacob Lowery; guitarists Tim Galloway, Nathan Keeterle, Sam Hunter, and Thomas Mireles; and pedal steel players Scotty Sanders, Eddy Dunlap, Johnny Fung, and Lance Martin, with engineering by Joanna Finley and spatial audio mixing by Bill Zimmerman. Still, it was never meant to be a concept album. 'We sat down and wrote and then just kept writing,' Velasco recalls. The songs arrived during a stretch when she was done with other people's expectations.

'Once I stopped trying to make everything make sense, the album started making sense,' she reflects. The record folds the cinematic, moody storytelling of Stevie Nicks, Lana Del Rey, and Kacey Musgraves in with the grit of Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain, and AC/DC. 'I never wanted this record to sound like I was chasing whatever country music was doing at the moment,' she explains. 'I wanted guitars, rasp, personality and songs that could still sound good ten years from now.'

Cowgirl Complex Track Listing

'Cowgirl Complex'

'Shutting Down Midtown'

'Show Pony'

'I Should Quit Drinking'

'Too Much'

'You're Drunk'

'Rambling Girl'

'The End'

'Ventura Highway'

Humor drove most of the songwriting, though the songs that make you laugh tend to wreck you a verse later. The rollout kicked off in November 2025 with 'Show Pony,' which set the tone for everything that followed. Velasco released 'I Should Quit Drinking' with Johnny Gates (February 27) and 'You're Drunk' (April 10) back-to-back on purpose. 'Apparently nobody in this story is making great decisions,' she laughs. 'Shutting Down Midtown' (May 22) came next. She co-wrote it with Gates and Joey Myron, drew on real nights out in Nashville, and it's the closest thing to a mission statement for this chapter. 'I can grow up, buy a house, build a career and pretend I'm responsible,' she says, 'but there's still a girl in me who wants to shut the bar down.' The title track, 'Cowgirl Complex' (June 26), gets at the heart of the album, and 'Rambling Girl' (July 31) gives the classic outlaw archetype to a woman. 'They always sing about the rambling man, but not the rambling girl,' Velasco notes. 'It's someone who loves deeply but still belongs to herself.' Most recently, she released her take on America's 'Ventura Highway' (August 21), a tribute recorded after the loss of her brother.

Of the album's previously unreleased songs, 'Too Much' is the hardest one for Velasco. It pushes back on a lifetime of being told she's too loud, too emotional, too ambitious. 'That song was me realizing I would rather be too much than spend my life making myself smaller so somebody else feels comfortable,' she reflects.

With Cowgirl Complex, Velasco has stopped trying to resolve the contradiction at the center of it all. As she puts it, 'I can want roots and still want to run.' Velasco's message for all the complex cowgirls out there: 'Take up space. Be emotional. Be ambitious. Change your mind. Leave. Start over. Want more. You don't have to make yourself easier to love or easier to understand.'

About Kat Velasco

Kat Velasco is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter raised in South Carolina, splitting her time between Columbia and Charleston. Her music blends country, pop, rock, and Americana into a sound she calls 'Western Pop,' built on smoky vocals, sharp humor, and emotionally exposed storytelling. Since her 2021 debut single, 'Cliché Country Song,' Velasco has landed placements on Spotify's New Music Friday Country and Fresh Finds Country. She also earned a CMT premiere for her 'Call Me' music video and opened for BRELAND and Tiera Kennedy. Fan favorites like 'Name on My Phone,' 'Paper Boy,' and 'leave me wild' have built a loyal following. Her full-length debut album, Cowgirl Complex, made with longtime co-writer and producer Johnny Gates, arrives October 30, 2026.

Photo Credit: Justin Hammond & Justin Mayotte



Photo Credit: Justin Hammond & Justin Mayotte

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