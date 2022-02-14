Kat Edmonson Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Critically acclaimed jazz vocalist and songwriter Kat Edmonson confirms she'll be hitting the road this spring, with stops in a selected number of U.S. cities including Pittsburgh, Charlotte and more. The shows will be intimate nights of originals and classics drawn from all of Edmonson's previous albums. Complete list of dates below.

"It's going to feel amazing to be back out, playing my music for people in-person again," Edmonson says of the upcoming tour.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Edmonson recently made her theatrical debut, being cast as a principal actor in Taylor Mac's off-off Broadway jazz opera The Hang. The show is officially sold-out and has been receiving an outpouring of praise, including a "Critic's Pick" from The New York Times who describe of Edmonson, "...extraordinary artistry," while Vulture praises "Synead Cidney Nichols and Kat Edmonson deliver weightless, soaring scat arias." The Wrap describes, "Kat Edmonson emerges as the Teresa Stratas of Off-Off Broadway," and Theater Mania says of the show, "It is a radical declaration of queer frivolity in our severe age, and it restores my faith that there is still room for dangerous ideas and weird people in the New York theater."

She released her much-lauded jazz holiday album, Holiday Swingin'! A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol 1., late last year, performing on CBS Saturday Morning on Christmas Day.

From the onset of the pandemic, Kat began streaming a weekly variety show, The Kat Edmonson Show, live from her living room every Sunday night. The livestream reached its 66th episodes in 2021. Her Christmas show saw over 12,000 viewers.

Tour Dates

March 26-Stone Mountain Arts-Brownfield, ME

April 8-Jefferson Center-Roanoke, VA

April 9-Middle C Jazz-Charlotte, NC

April 10-NPR's Mountain Stage, Culture Center Theater-Charleston, WV

April 12-Club Cafe-Pittsburgh, PA

April 13-118 North-Wayne, PA

April 14-Norton Center for the Arts-Danville, KY