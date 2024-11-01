Kassi Ashton Releases Original Holiday Track 'Your Angel'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising country star Kassi Ashton is ringing in the holidays with her new original track, “Your Angel,” out now via MCA Nashville.

Dulcet tones and heartfelt songwriting complement Kassi’s soulful delivery on the festive track. On releasing the song, Kassi shares, “I wanted to write a Christmas song that felt authentic to my artistry and the sonic landscape we’ve built with ‘Made From The Dirt.’ Bright and cheery Christmas songs have been done over and over, and while they’re fabulous, a song for the lonely felt better."

This is Kassi’s first song release following her debut album, Made From The Dirt, released on September 20. Across its ten captivating tracks, Made From The Dirt is a stunning reflection on love, loss, and growth. Upon release, the album received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, and more.

“Your Angel” is the perfect ending to a major year for Kassi – she earned an ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and received major buzz from single “Called Crazy,” which hit Top 40 at country radio. Previously released album tracks, “Drive You Out Of My Mind,” “Son Of A Gun,” and “The Straw,” have also received critical acclaim from Billboard, Music Row, Country Now, and more. Kassi brought her powerhouse vocals on the road, completing a nationwide headlining run along with tour dates with Old Dominion, Jamey Johnson, and Parker McCollum.

About Kassi Ashton

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, MCA Nashville’s Kassi Ashton is set to take the music world by storm.

“Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she’ll do it her way – unapologetically,” proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records. Her introductory release “California, Missouri” stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Kassi was also named as an Artist to Watch by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones. Rolling Stone lauds her as “a devilish songwriter who isn’t afraid to flip convention on its head,” while Refinery29 claims, “she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity,” PAPER Magazine calls her “the next big country superstar,” and American Songwriter notes, “Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release.”

Kassi defies convention and continues to deliver her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic vocal performances on songs including critically acclaimed releases “Called Crazy,” “The Straw,” “Drive You Out of My Mind,” “Dates In Pickup Trucks,” “Heavyweight,” “California, Missouri,” “Hopeless,” “Violins,” and more.

This year, Kassi continues to disrupt the country scene with her long-awaited debut album, Made From The Dirt, released September 20th to praise from People, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. The album dishes hard-won lessons rooted in tangled family ties, relationship tussles, and wrenching grief, wrapped up in hook-heavy, country-tinged singalongs, where Kassi's husky, soulful tones will stop you dead in your tracks.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

