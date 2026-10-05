Kashus Culpepper Performs at Radio City Music Hall, GRAMMY Museum Event

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kashus Culpepper is coming off a whirlwind week in New York City promoting his debut album Act I, named one of Billboard's 'Best Albums of 2026.' To celebrate Culpepper's artistry and creation of Act I, GRAMMY Museum hosted A NY Evening with Kashus Culpepper on Monday, Sept. 28 at The Greene Space. The event featured a stripped-back performance as well as a moderated conversation with entertainment journalist Erica Campbell.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Culpepper performed 'Better Weather' and 'Man Of His Word' from the album on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. To bookend the week, he joined Shaboozey for his Outlaws Never Die Tour at Radio City Music Hall — marking Culpepper's first appearance at the iconic venue.

Recently earning his first nomination for Americana Honors & Awards Emerging Act of the Year, Culpepper's storied young career has been championed by the likes of Elton John, who characterized the Alabama native as 'if Bill Withers made country music,' and described by John Mayer as 'as good as it gets.' He's made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Sessions, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NPR World Cafe and The Tamron Hall Show, and received critical reception from NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, SPIN, Garden & Gun, EARMILK and more.

About Kashus Culpepper

Alabama-born artist-writer Kashus Culpepper encompasses the sound of the South. A student and reverent purveyor of Southern music – country, soul, blues, folk and rock – Culpepper found his voice in church as young as five years old. It wasn't until 2020 that Culpepper went from listener to performer, picking up a guitar and learning cover songs to play at barrack bonfires in Rota, Spain during his deployment with the Navy. Covers soon became originals, and once he landed home on U.S. shores, Kash played dive bars up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast, making a name for himself with the fresh-yet-reminiscent sound that oozes from his very being.

Crashing into prominence, Culpepper sold out headline club shows throughout the South before formally releasing a single song. With Nashville taking notice, Culpepper found a musical home at Big Loud Records. Culpepper has joined Leon Bridges, Sierra Ferrell and Darius Rucker on tour – embarking this year on a headlining run as well as dates with Niall Horan, Eric Church, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Riley Green and Wyatt Flores.

Named one of the 2026 Shazam Fast Forward Class, WXPN's Artist to Watch for January 2026, 2026 Nashville Scene Artist to Watch, GRAMMY.com's 25 Artists to Watch in 2025, Apple Music Zane Lowe's 25 Artists for '25, 2025 Variety Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report, Opry NextStage Class of 2025, Billboard's February 2025 Country Rookie of the Month, 2025 Amazon Music Bonfire Artist to Watch, Apple Music's February 2025 Country Riser of the Month, 2025 Pandora Country Artist to Watch and Martin Artist Showcase Class of 2025, Culpepper's debut album Act I, and seasonal addendum Act I: Summer Nights, are out now.

Photo Credit: the Recording Academy™/photo by Rob Kim, Getty Images© 2026 | Downloadhere



Photo Credit: the Recording Academy™/photo by Rob Kim, Getty Images© 2026 | Downloadhere

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 02 Hrs 38 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me