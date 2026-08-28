Kevin Powers Drops New Single "WHO'S DRINKING NOW" With Music Video

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Breakout singer-songwriter Kevin Powers returns with his new single 'Who's Drinking Now,' out today via Shaboozey's record imprint American Dogwood, in partnership with EMPIRE. The single arrives alongside an official music video.

'Who's Drinking Now,' co-written by Powers and produced by Sean Cook, turns an unexpected run-in with an ex into a rowdy, tongue-in-cheek country anthem, pairing Powers' signature 'Southern Pop' sound with a knowing sense of humor and a chorus built for a singalong. The accompanying video finds Powers holding court during a lively night at the bar, bringing the song's playful storyline to life.

'I had a blast making 'Who's Drinking Now' with hit songwriters and producers Sean Cook, Geoff Warburton, and Steph Jones. It's fast-paced, has those traditional country elements that make it so fun, and it's the kind of song that just makes you want to turn it up and have a good time,' said Powers. 'The song is about somebody coming back into your life after you've already moved on and realizing you're doing just fine without them. We wanted the video to feel like that too, and I'm so happy with how it turned out.'

'Who's Drinking Now' comes on the heels of Powers' single 'Move On' featuring Shaboozey, which has officially broken the Top 40 at Country Radio and continues to climb. The track has surpassed 50 million global streams and hit Spotify's Viral 50, adding to Powers' more than 154 million all-time catalog streams.

The new release adds to a milestone year for Powers. He co-wrote Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's GRAMMY Award-winning, Country radio No. 1 'Amen,' as well as 'Let Em Know,' featured during the 2025–26 NFL season on Thursday Night Football. This summer, he made his CMA Fest debut on the Reverb Stage and joined Shaboozey at Nissan Stadium, following his run as direct support on Shaboozey's 2025 Great American Road Show Tour.

'Who's Drinking Now' gives fans the latest taste of what's ahead from Powers, who is currently gearing up to release a new EP this fall.

About Kevin Powers

Boston-born, Raleigh-raised, and now Nashville-based singer-songwriter Kevin Powers is carving a new lane in popular music with a fresh, genre-blending sound he calls 'Southern Pop.' Drawing inspiration from his diverse upbringing, Kevin's first breaks were with his 2020 singles 'Walked In' and 'How You Been?', which now sit at 22M and 14.5M Spotify streams. His songwriting continues to propel him into the spotlight, most notably through co-writing Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's Grammy Award-winning, country radio #1 hit 'Amen,' which has already surpassed 200M global streams since its release. Kevin's ability to operate at the highest level as both an artist and a writer is earning him serious industry attention. In 2025, he inked a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing, signed with Range Media Partners for management, and became the first artist joining Shaboozey's new joint venture label, American Dogwood. He also opened for Shaboozey's 12-stop U.S. tour, The Great American Road Show, bringing his rising catalog to fans nationwide. Kevin helped launch American Dogwood with the release of 'Move On,' the label's debut single, which quickly hit the Spotify Viral 50 chart, crossed 50M global streams, and continues to climb. With 2.6M monthly listeners, a rapidly growing fanbase, and a slate of new music — including a Fall 2026 EP — Kevin Powers is firmly establishing himself as the most exciting new voice shaping the future of country music.

About American Dogwood

Founded in 2025, American Dogwood is an independent record label built on artist ownership, integrity, and storytelling rooted in home. Inspired by the culture and traditions of Virginia and the greater Mid-Atlantic, the label is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of voices who will shape the future of Americana identity and its lasting impact on global culture. American Dogwood's catalog is already home to the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single, multiple No. 1 radio hits, and billions of streams. The current roster includes Shaboozey, Kevin Powers, and Angel White.

Photo Credit: Tyre Grannemann



Photo Credit: Tyre Grannemann

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