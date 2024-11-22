Kasey Tyndall Releases 'O Come All Ye Faithful' Cover

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Off the heels of receiving a GRAMMY nomination for her songwriting on Lainey Wilson’s “Bar In Baton Rouge” off Whirlwind, country-rock singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall released a stunning acoustic cover of the holiday classic “O Come All Ye Faithful” to help kick-off the festive season.

Adding a unique Country flare to the classic hymn, “O Come All Ye Faithful” spotlights Tyndall’s smooth vocals through a slow, stripped-down version that puts her natural talent on full display. Listeners can feel her passion as each verse builds, spreading a sense of hope and peace.

“I’ve always wanted to put out a Christmas song over the years and if I was going to do one, it was definitely going to be a hymn,” shared Kasey. “I ended up deciding on an acoustic version of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ as I wanted to honor Jesus and it’s my favorite on the Christmas program at church. I hope this special cover helps bring the same cheer that I feel to everyone that listens!”

Tyndall has been further defining herself as the female artist to watch in the country-rock space with her addicting releases and captivating tour dates alongside artists like Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley, Ian Munsick, and more. The singer-songwriter is currently gearing up for the release of her self-titled debut album on MNRK Music in early 2025, which will feature a tracklisting of unapologetically authentic songs that highlight who she is today. Last month, Tyndall released “Pulling Weeds,” which shows off her rocker edge and features witty lyrics that poke fun at life and luck. Prior to that, fans were treated to “Not As I’ve Done,” a sweet serenade that serves as a blueprint on life for her daughter, Sterling.

ABOUT KASEY TYNDALL

Known for her hook-heavy convergence of rock & roll and country, a sound that perfectly echoes the rare balance of boldness and sensitivity that infuses all her output, North Carolina native Kasey Tyndall started playing guitar and writing her own songs as a little girl. The singer-songwriter got her big break after winning a radio contest to sing onstage with superstar Keith Urban. She soon moved to Nashville and quickly began building momentum, scoring a major win when “Middle Man” (an autobiographical yet deeply resonant song co-written with her former roommate Lainey Wilson) landed her a life-changing publishing deal.

She’s since gained acclaim for songs like “Jesus and Joan Jett” (featured on Spotify’s Country Rocks playlist since it premiered in early 2022), “Dirt Road to Hell” (a summer 2023 single that went viral on TikTok), and “Bad For Me” (a January 2024 release featured on SiriusXM’s “On The Horizon”), as well as a recent songwriting credit on Lainey Wilson’s “Bar in Baton Rouge.” While touring with the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Ashley McBryde, Ian Munsick, Old Crow Medicine Show, Jamey Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, and more, Tyndall has earned such accolades as being named to the 2023 class of CMT’s Next Women of Country and continually carved out her own distinct lane in the country-rock world. Tyndall is now embarking on an all-new era, having recently signed a record deal with MNRK Music and preparing for her self-titled debut label album release, expected early 2025. The result: a fearlessly personal body of work revealing a one-of-a-kind songwriter of extraordinary depth.

Photo credit: Rachel Deeb

Comments