A fan pre-sale goes on sale from 9.30am on Thursday 7th December, and on general sale from 9.30am on Friday 8th December.

Kasabian, one of the UK's best and biggest bands, are set to play a massive headline show at Victoria Park in their Leicester hometown on Saturday July 6th. Without doubt, it will be one of the highlights of next year.

It's been ten years since Kasabian last played Victoria Park and this forthcoming show will be even better with an explosive set list that takes in their remarkable career.

Kasabian released their #1 album ‘The Alchemist's Euphoria' last summer. A new album, ‘Happenings', will be released next summer.

A fan pre-sale goes on sale from 9.30am on Thursday 7th December, and on general sale from 9.30am on Friday 8th December HERE. Fans pre-ordering the album via Kasabian's website HERE will receive early access to UK tour tickets.
*Subject to licence

Kasabian said:
“We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two. We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit.”

Kasabian are: Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter.



Kasabian Announce Massive Homecoming Show Summer Solstice II
