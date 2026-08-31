Heather Anne Lomax Releases New Album WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE

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Heather Anne Lomax has released her new album, Who Do You Think You Are. Sometimes a record starts with a plan. Who Do You Think You Are, the new album from Heather Anne Lomax, started with a feeling.

Fresh off her previous release, Lomax stepped onto the stage at Los Angeles' legendary Troubadour and unexpectedly worked a couple of songs by cult L.A. rock band The Broken Homes into her set. The connection was immediate. What felt like a spontaneous detour became the catalyst for a new album — one rooted in Rock & Roll, Blues and Soul and driven by the chemistry of musicians playing together in the room.

Who Do You Think You Are, just released by The Blackbird Record Label, was recorded live at Love Street Studios in Los Angeles. Rather than chase perfection, Lomax and her band captured the energy of the performances as they happened — the push and pull, imperfections and emotion that give a great record its pulse.

Produced by Zachary Ross of Rose's Pawn Shop, mixed by Jason Hiller of The Freewheelers and mastered by Maor Appelbaum, the album brings together an impressive cast of players. Hiller handles bass, while drums come from Rob Humphries (Kacey Musgraves, Leonard Cohen, Jason Mraz), Jordan West (Grace Potter), David Goodstein (Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton) and Jamie Douglas (Shooter Jennings, Samantha Fish). Keys are provided by Ty Bailie (Katy Perry, Tanya Tucker), Jerry Borge (Ziggy Marley) and Carey Frank (Bruce Springsteen, Tedeschi Trucks Band), with guitars from Lomax and Ross. Fuzzbee Morse (Bono, Peter Gabriel), Lily Elise (Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus) and Mary Scholz add flute.

Lomax was the sole songwriter, with one notable exception; a song written by her late friend Michael Doman of The Broken Homes. His presence adds an emotional dimension and brings the story full circle.

The music carries the swagger of classic Rock & Roll without becoming a period piece. Lomax draws from artists including Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Elvis Presley and Maria McKee, but Who Do You Think You Are is ultimately about finding her own voice.

That search is personal. Adopted at birth, Lomax eventually found her biological family and discovered a musical lineage that includes renowned ethnomusicologist Alan Lomax. Her mother was a musician and visual artist, and her grandmother performed on Broadway. Reclaiming her birth name became part of reclaiming her identity — both personally and artistically.

Originally from Kansas City and now based in Las Vegas, Lomax has spent the past decade building a career across Americana, Country-Rock and Blues. She has shared stages with Wynonna and The Big Noise, Lee Ann Womack, Blake Shelton, Kenny Rogers, Jeff Bridges, John Hiatt, Richie Furay, Don McLean, Judy Collins, The Marshall Tucker Band, Joan Osborne and others.

Her 2020 album All This Time earned recognition from American Songwriter, Glide Magazine, The Bluegrass Situation and Music Connection, while her earlier album Heavy Load, released under the name Michael-Ann, was named one of the Top 10 Americana Records from Los Angeles and earned Robert Oermann's 'DisCovery of the Week' in Music Row Magazine.

For Lomax, the point of the music has always been emotional connection — what she calls 'a vehicle of catharsis.' On Who Do You Think You Are, she turns that idea into something physical: a live, breathing Rock & Roll record built to be felt as much as heard.

Heather Anne Lomax's Who Do You Think You Are is out now via The Blackbird Record Label.

Tour Dates

Sept 19 — The Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, CA — supporting The Texas Headhunters

More dates coming soon.

HEATHERLOMAXMUSIC.COM

Photo Credit: Mary Scholz



Photo Credit: Mary Scholz

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