Karine Hannah Releases 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Bringing to the audience a completely new experience to one of the most loved Christmas songs of all time, Karine Hannah's version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" will immerse the audience into a soft and full of emotion atmosphere. Click here to listen.

This song is one of the most beloved Holiday tunes, written in 1943 by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine. The song was originally sung by Judy Garland in the 1944 musical, Meet Me in St. Louis. It gained popularity among musicians, obtaining many versions of some of the most beautiful vocals. Karine Hannah contributes to that list with her soulful sound and powerful high notes.

The song opens with soft piano as Karine harmonizes with the keys. The listeners can feel the emotion in her voice, conveying an indescribable passion. She wishes her audience a Merry Christmas through her rich, alluring tone. Karine sings, "From now on our troubles will be out of sight/Have yourself a merry little Christmas/Make the Yuletide gay/From now on your troubles will be miles away." Karine vocalizes a new level of passion in her voice, adhering to the same story of when the song was originally sung.

Karine Hannah's voice pairs beautifully with this wistful tune. It is the perfect song to sing along with while celebrating the holiday with family and friends or a loved one that can not be with you during the holidays.

Connect with Karine Hannah: http://www.karinehannah.com/