Karen Jonas To Release New Album In July, Wide Open Country Premieres First Single

Fredericksburg, VA-based award-winning Americana artist Karen Jonas is set to release a new album, Lucky, Revisited, on July 19, 2019. Wide Open Country has partnered with Jonas to premiere the first single, "Ophelia" (which is scheduled for release on June 14, 2019, in advance of the album), and to announce the new album here. Lucky, Revisitedis Jonas's fourth studio album and features new, stripped-down, acoustic recordings of nine songs released on her first three albums, as well as two stellar covers. Focus tracks include the first single, "Ophelia," as well as "Country Songs," and "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry."



After more than five years of nonstop touring for Jonas and her music partner, guitarist Tim Bray, the songs have taken on a life of their own, and the pair wanted to tip their hats to what the tunes have become in a live setting. "The songs grow, morphing by millimeters at each of hundreds of shows, so they always feel new," Jonas says. "We decided to make these new recordings of songs you've heard on our previous records, as they are today, after so much growing."



Lucky, Revisited examines Jonas's finest songwriting in the sonic format that fans have heard live on tour, highlighting an easy but road-hardened chemistry, laser-sharp dynamics, and intricate arrangements. Bray's dazzling contributions shine like never before, showcased prominently in every song. Engineer/bassist E.P Jackson stood back, capturing and supporting the unfettered performances of Jonas and Bray without interfering.



Jonas was a featured showcasing artist at SXSW in 2019 and was named "Best Americana/Country Artist" by the Washington Area Music Awards. Each of her three previous albums have garnered international acclaim and charted on both the US and UK Americana charts. She has shared stages with Dale Watson, Alabama, Joe Ely, Bob Schneider, The Lone Bellow, Brandy Clark, Robert Earl Keen, Josh Morningstar, and Amanda Shires-lighting up venues around the country from intimate house concerts and listening rooms to rowdy honky-tonks and outdoor festivals.



Jonas and Bray plan to tour in advance of and in support of Lucky, Revisited. Confirmed tour dates are listed below, and more will be announced soon.



Karen Jonas Tour Schedule:

May 16th - Fredericksburg, VA / Kenmore Inn

May 18th - Fredericksburg, VA / 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company

May 24th - Culpeper, VA / Old House Vineyards

May 25th - Purcellville, VA / Harpers Ferry Brewing

May 26th - Midlothian, VA / Steam Bell Beer Works

May 30th - Washington, DC / Union Stage

July 19th - Fredericksburg, VA / Kenmore Inn (album release show)

July 26th - Washington, DC / Pearl Street Warehouse (album release show)

Sept. 12th - Knoxville, TN / Blue Plate Special



