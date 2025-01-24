Kane Brown's Highly Anticipated 'The High Road' Album Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar Kane Brown has released his highly anticipated new album, The High Road, via Sony Music Nashville. The bold body of work serves as a reflection of his evolution as an artist, blending creative expression with personal connections that bridge the past and what he looks toward in the future.

Through the eighteen personal and unapologetic tracks, Brown brings forth his most meaningful project to date. Conceived over two years and amidst constant touring that found the boundary-pushing artist traversing around the world, the project illustrates the journey through his ever growing career while focusing on his refusal to compromise his personal growth with his new music.

Through carefully crafted songwriting, Kane unveils a new side of his artistry with thoughtful storytelling as well as carefully curated collaborations that span across genres and generations. The album finds Brown teaming up with Brad Paisley for self-reflection, “Things We Quit,” rejoining with Khalid for the R&B infused “Rescue,” as well as “Haunted,” with Jelly Roll, the vulnerable nod to their journey with their own mental health. In addition to these ground-breaking collaborations, Kane teams up once again with wife, Katelyn Brown on two tracks, the previously released sultry “Body Talk” and emotional yet deeply personal ballad, “Do Us Apart.”

Of the record, Kane previously shared, “This album, The High Road, is my favorite album I’ve ever made. I get to explore all sides of my story and styles of my music. Every song is important to me and every collaboration means something personal to me. I’m so incredibly proud of this record.”

Written while on tour in Europe in 2023, Brown also shared the official music video for his collaboration with Jelly Roll on the album, “Haunted” today. The raw and honest video which was also filmed over the course of 2024 and early 2025, displays both Brown and Jelly Roll’s internal struggles of battling mental health and the emotional tension of being alone with one's thoughts throughout the process of healing and confronting inner demons.

Eager to hit the road following his acclaimed In The Air Tour, Brown is gearing up to deliver electrifying live performances on The High Road Tour this year which kicks off on March 13 in San Diego, CA and includes newly added dates in Lake Tahoe on June 26, Southaven, MS on July 25, and the Lake of the Ozarks on July 26. With no signs of slowing down, Brown’s immeasurable success continues to grow as he reaches new heights and continues to expand his musical influence. Tickets and more information available here.

ABOUT KANE BROWN:

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown “didn’t fit the country music mold. So he made his own.” (The New York Times). Brown recently announced the arrival of his fourth studio album and tour, The High Road. Slated for release January 24th, 2025, The High Road album will include Brown’s 12th #1 single at Country radio-the international hit, “Miles On It” with Marshmello as well as his current radio single, “Backseat Driver.”

Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified “Heaven,” and 9X Platinum “What Ifs”). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for “Video of the Year.” Named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers.

With 12 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, Brown continues to garner a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, including most recently, his recognition by the People’s Choice Country Awards with a Country Champion Award win.

Brown has also earned numerous accolades for his ongoing work with The Boys & Girls Club, including the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Humanitarian Award and the Champion of Youth Award from The Boys & Girls Club.

Photo credit: Dennis Leupold

