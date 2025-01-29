Kane Brown Releases 'Says I Can (The High Road Tour Version)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global superstar Kane Brown released “Says I Can (The High Road Tour Version),” a revised version of the original track featuring his tourmates Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Mitchell Tenpenny and Scotty McCreery from his recent body of work, The High Road via Sony Music Nashville.

Produced by Dann Huff and written by Brown, Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, and Matt Roy the track is a stripped back raw and soulful song that blends classic country elements with Brown's signature modern style centered around the narrator's internal struggle as he tries to silence the voice in his head—often the voice of doubt—that tells him he can’t get over his ex. Through gritty, relatable lyrics, Brown and his supporting acts paint a picture of a man leaning on some old comforts as he attempts to heal and regain control.

Eager to hit the road, Brown is gearing up to deliver electrifying live performances on The High Road Tour which kicks off on March 13 in San Diego, CA. With no signs of slowing down, Brown’s immeasurable success continues to grow as he reaches new heights and continues to expand his musical influence. Tickets and more information available here.

The High Road Tour:

March 13, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena *^

March 14, 2025 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena *^

March 15, 2025 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *^

March 20, 2025 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *^

March 21, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

March 22, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

March 27, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada life Centre +^

March 29, 2025 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome +^

March 30, 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place +^

April 3, 2025 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre +^

April 4, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre +^

April 5, 2025 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion +^

April 10, 2025 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center +^

April 11, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +^

April 12, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *=

April 24, 2025 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *=

April 25, 2025 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *=

May 1, 2025 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center +=

May 2, 2025 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena +=

May 3, 2025 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena +=

May 9, 2025 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *=

May 10, 2025 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *=

May 15, 2025 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena *=

May 16, 2025 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena *=

May 17, 2025 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *=

May 22, 2025 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC *=

May 23, 2025 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC *=

May 24, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *=

May 25, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *=

June 21 - Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26, 2025 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*#

June 28, 2025 - Santa Rosa, CA - Country Summer Music Festival

July 4, 2025 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 10, 2025 - Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair

July 12, 2025 - Chicago, IL- Windy City Smokeout

July 25, 2025 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove^=

July 26, 2025 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena^=

August 8, 2025 - Oshkosh, WI - XRoads 41 Festival

August 22, 2025 - Dieppe, Canada - YQM Country Fest

August 29, 2025 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair

* Mitchell Tenpenny

+ Scotty McCreery

^ Dasha

% Ashley Cooke

# Restless Road

= John Morgan

ABOUT KANE BROWN:

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown “didn’t fit the country music mold. So he made his own.” (The New York Times). Brown recently announced the arrival of his fourth studio album and tour, The High Road. Slated for release January 24th, 2025, The High Road album will include Brown’s 12th #1 single at Country radio-the international hit, “Miles On It” with Marshmello as well as his current radio single, “Backseat Driver.”

Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified “Heaven,” and 9X Platinum “What Ifs”). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for “Video of the Year.” Named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers.

With 12 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, Brown continues to garner a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, including most recently, his recognition by the People’s Choice Country Awards with a Country Champion Award win.

Brown has also earned numerous accolades for his ongoing work with The Boys & Girls Club, including the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Humanitarian Award and the Champion of Youth Award from The Boys & Girls Club.

Photo credit: Dennis Leupold

Comments