Kaleema Releases New Single 'Ololiuqui'

Ololiuqui, the Nahuatl name for Morning Glory, is the sonic equivalent of a midnight springtime walk by a river. Inspired by nature and its mysteries, the song evokes images of ever flowing crystal rivers, representing to the artist a "luminous womb that encompasses all of creation." Kaleema's voice, mellifluous and unique, is the centerpiece of the song, floating above dreamy xylophones that are complimented by transcendent string arrangements. Underpinning those ethereal melodies is an alluring rhythm that locks Ololiuqui into ones ears, and likewise any listener into the beautiful world Kaleema has built with her textured electronics.

Kaleema is Heidi Lewandowski - a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and singer from Buenos Aires who's planted herself deeply in the potent Latin American electronic scene.

She released her debut album Nomada in 2017, receiving an array of critical acclaim for how she seamlessly and hypnotically weaves together contemporary electronic elements and tradition Latin American instrumentals. Since the release of the album, she's been catapulted onto renowned stages such as MUTEK Montreal, Lollapalooza Chile among others and has collaborated with artists such as Chancha Via Circuito, Mateo Kingman, Lido Pimienta, and many more.

Ololiuqui is the second single from Útera (2021), Kaleema's sophomore studio album forthcoming on Wonderwheel Recordings. The new album is due out March 12, 2021 and will be available everywhere you stream music.

Watch Ololiuqui music video here: