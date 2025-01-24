News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kacy Hill and 6LACK Team Up On New Single 'Time's Up'

Listen to the new collaboration between Kacy Hill and 6LACK.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
Kacy Hill and 6LACK Team Up On New Single 'Time's Up' Image
Alternative folk-pop artist Kacy Hill and Grammy-nominated alternative R&B/Hip-Hop artist 6LACK have joined forces for their new single, “Time’s Up,” out now via Nettwerk.

The laid-back track, co-written with Ryan Beatty and produced by Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, Caroline Polachek), yields a soothing melody alongside soft, poetic lyrics. “Time’s Up” fuses Hill’s signature airy vocals with 6LACK’s smooth, distinctive flow, generating a mesmeric sonic voyage.

Hill shares, “‘Time’s Up’ is a song I started back in 2019 that finally found a permanent home after years of being unfinished. I DM’ed 6LACK a few months back and he so graciously agreed to give the song some of his magic. It is always a supremely gratifying feat to find new life in a song!” 

“Time’s Up” marks Hill’s first single since last year’s standalone track “Juliet” and her fourth LP BUG. More new music and news from Kacy Hill coming soon.

About Kacy Hill:

Phoenix-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Kacy Hill has spent her entire career growing in a musical cocoon. With four studio albums, Like A Woman, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again?, Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, BUG, and high-profile collabs with artists like Travis Scott (“90210”) and Kid Cudi (“Releaser”), she spent years flexing her musical wings in every direction.

On her 2024 full-length BUG, and first with Nettwerk, Hill hatched into her most realized and refined self. Recruiting sonic innovators such as Bartees Strange, Nourished by Time, and Jim-E Stack to nurture the potency of her vision, BUG is a tapestry of earthy folk, dream-pop, and spacious Americana — all orbiting the themes of angst and the clarity of confidence patiently waiting on the other side of it.

Being applauded by song-writing giants like Lana Del Rey and Lorde and industry definers such as Vogue, Pitchfork, NYLON, PAPER, FLOOD, HYPEBEAST, V Magazine, Interview Magazine, DAZED, COLORS, Perfectly Imperfect, Stereogum, Ones To Watch, and more, Kacy Hill certifies that her metamorphosis into her final form is only just beginning.

Photo Credit: Tessa De Nicola



