Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Walk With Me'

KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Walk With Me'

“Walk with Me” is out today via Position Music.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Indie-pop songwriter Kid Bloom (aka Lennon Kloser) has dropped his new single "Walk With Me," a song that is both instantly familiar and unlike anything else.

There is an immediacy to Kid Bloom's voice that gives the track a propulsive energy, while a bouncy bassline and shimmering synths push up against the pensive lyrics, creating a dynamic tension that gets resolved by the single's infectious, undeniable hook.

"Walk with Me" is out today via Position Music and Kid Bloom shares, ""Walk with Me" is about a time I was in Turkey and I was walking barefoot back to where I was staying. I literally stumbled upon a broken porcelain box. It almost sliced my toe clean off. I still have nightmares about it but at the same time it brings back memories of a younger, simpler me."

The "Walk With Me" artwork was made by rising Venezuelan-Italian artist and illustrator Alessandro Casagrande. Kid Bloom released a beautiful live-action visualiser for the track on his YouTube Channel in which various versions of himself are painting the "Walk With Me" artwork.

"Walk With Me" is the first bit of music Kid Bloom has released since his 2022 breakout album Highway. The album netted him attention with music critics and fans alike, culminating in a tour supporting The Bad Suns and a subsequent headline tour of the U.S. playing to packed houses across the country with sold-out rooms in Seattle, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and others.

In between sharing the stage with The Neighbourhood and Lennon Stella, Kid Bloom honed his sonic palette on his 2020 Blood Sugar EP, steeped in influences as varied as Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and David Bowie.

With Highway, Kid Bloom established his own unique musical domain - neon production, hip-hop beat-work, and psychedelic guitar emissions revolving around confessional lyrics flowing with unfiltered honesty. The LP's "I Fell in Love Again", "Have U Seen Her" and other singles have resonated with fans, pushing Spotify monthly listenership over 2 million for the first time in Kid Bloom's career.

Listen to the new single here:



BabyJake Shares Beast Of Burden (The Rolling Stones Cover) Single Photo
BabyJake Shares 'Beast Of Burden' (The Rolling Stones Cover) Single
Chosen as a VEVO DSCVR artist and frequent collaborator with artists such as 24kgldn to Dillon Francis, Nashville-based singer-songwriter BabyJake has made an indelible mark on the modern music landscape since his debut in 2019 with 'Cigarettes on Patios' (Certified Gold, 125M+ streams across DSPs).
Masegos Self-Titled Sophomore Album Set for Release in March Photo
Masego's Self-Titled Sophomore Album Set for Release in March
EQT Recordings/Capitol Records will release Masego’s self-titled album on March 3. With his sophomore album, the GRAMMY®-nominated artist revels in his dualities, mixing contemplation with extroversion, smoldering romance with knowing humor, studied musical discipline with exhilarating flights of intuition.
Courtney Govan Shares New Heartfelt Ballad at least Photo
Courtney Govan Shares New Heartfelt Ballad 'at least'
Her most recent single, “Sofa,” featured on LiveNation’s “Ones to Watch” playlist. Courtney Govan’s previous singles include “stay still,” featured on Pride.com’s “Songs You Should Listen To” playlist, “out of the blue,” featured on Spotify’s Official PRIDE Out Now playlist, and “serotonin,” which went viral on TikTok.
TIANNA ESPERANZA Releases Debut Album Terror Photo
TIANNA ESPERANZA Releases Debut Album 'Terror
Tianna Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. The album comes in the midst of Esperanza’s North American run of dates with Mick Flannery, including an album release show tonight at Los Angeles’ Hotel Cafe. See below for the full itinerary. Esperanza also recently performed as part of Paste Sessions.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'
February 16, 2023

Five-piece indie outfit The Hails unveil their next single “Breathless,” and set a run of upcoming tour dates supporting The Happy Fits. Dreamily sliding from a leisurely guitar-driven stroll into a swanky groove, “Breathless” tier by tier climbs in intricacy until a sharp, punctuated ending on an exhale.
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch SessionsMike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions
February 16, 2023

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+
February 16, 2023

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack”) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Big Shot”) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (“Mulan”) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (“Grown-ish”) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story”), and more.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie AwardsAshley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
February 16, 2023

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya MorganRachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya Morgan
February 16, 2023

HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama DUSTER to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan. The series stars Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Rachel Hilson as Nina, Josh Holloway as Jim, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.
share