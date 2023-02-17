KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Walk With Me'

Indie-pop songwriter Kid Bloom (aka Lennon Kloser) has dropped his new single "Walk With Me," a song that is both instantly familiar and unlike anything else.

There is an immediacy to Kid Bloom's voice that gives the track a propulsive energy, while a bouncy bassline and shimmering synths push up against the pensive lyrics, creating a dynamic tension that gets resolved by the single's infectious, undeniable hook.

"Walk with Me" is out today via Position Music and Kid Bloom shares, ""Walk with Me" is about a time I was in Turkey and I was walking barefoot back to where I was staying. I literally stumbled upon a broken porcelain box. It almost sliced my toe clean off. I still have nightmares about it but at the same time it brings back memories of a younger, simpler me."

The "Walk With Me" artwork was made by rising Venezuelan-Italian artist and illustrator Alessandro Casagrande. Kid Bloom released a beautiful live-action visualiser for the track on his YouTube Channel in which various versions of himself are painting the "Walk With Me" artwork.

"Walk With Me" is the first bit of music Kid Bloom has released since his 2022 breakout album Highway. The album netted him attention with music critics and fans alike, culminating in a tour supporting The Bad Suns and a subsequent headline tour of the U.S. playing to packed houses across the country with sold-out rooms in Seattle, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and others.

In between sharing the stage with The Neighbourhood and Lennon Stella, Kid Bloom honed his sonic palette on his 2020 Blood Sugar EP, steeped in influences as varied as Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and David Bowie.

With Highway, Kid Bloom established his own unique musical domain - neon production, hip-hop beat-work, and psychedelic guitar emissions revolving around confessional lyrics flowing with unfiltered honesty. The LP's "I Fell in Love Again", "Have U Seen Her" and other singles have resonated with fans, pushing Spotify monthly listenership over 2 million for the first time in Kid Bloom's career.

Listen to the new single here: