KATSEYE to Extend WILDWORLD TOUR with 2027 Asia, Australia Dates

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KATSEYE announced the extension of their sold-out WILDWORLD TOUR, adding new dates across Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2027. Promoted by Live Nation, the newly announced leg will kick off January 27 at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, before making stops in Manila, Hong Kong, Seoul, Cebu, Singapore, Bangkok and Taipei. The tour will then head to Australia for shows in Sydney and Melbourne before wrapping up at Spark Arena in Auckland on March 5.

The new dates follow sold-out runs across Europe, the UK and North America, where the tour is currently underway. When the WILDWORLD TOUR was first announced in May, tickets sold out in under 48 hours, making it one of the most anticipated tours of the year. The tour officially kicked off September 1 at Dublin's 3Arena, with stops in London, Manchester, Paris, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte and more. The North American leg continues this Friday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Ticket Schedule

Start times vary by market, so check local listings. General onsale is at katseye.world.

Weverse Artist Presale: This is for paid Weverse EYEKONS Membership holders only. Fans can get an EYEKONS membership at the Weverse Shop. Presale link applications must be submitted here by Sunday, November 1 at 11:59pm NZDT.

Mastercard Presale: This is for Mastercard cardholders for shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Yokohama, Manila, Cebu, and Taipei. Details are at priceless.com/music.

UOB Mastercard Presale: This is for UOB World Elite Mastercard cardholders for the first two hours, followed by all UOB Mastercard cardholders across ASEAN, for shows in Singapore and Bangkok. Details are at priceless.com/uob.

HSBC Mastercard Presale: This is for HSBC (Hong Kong) Mastercard cardholders for shows in Hong Kong. Details are at priceless.com/hsbchk.

Mastercard cardholders who missed the Mastercard Presale will get another chance to buy a limited quantity of Mastercard Preferred tickets during the General Onsale. Mastercard Preferred tickets are available to World, World Elite and World Legend cardholders for shows in Manila, Cebu, and Taipei, and available to all Mastercard cardholders for shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. UOB Mastercard Preferred tickets are available to UOB World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders for shows in Singapore and Bangkok. HSBC Preferred tickets are available to HSBC World, World Elite and World Legend cardholders for shows in Hong Kong.

KATSEYE.WORLD Presale: The KATSEYE.WORLD presale is free and open to everyone. Fans can sign up here to receive a presale code by Sunday, November 1 at 11:59pm NZDT.

VIP: The WILDWORLD TOUR in ASIA/AU/NZ will also offer VIP experiences, available for purchase via the KATSEYE Weverse Shop (ASIA, AU, NZ), beginning with General Onsale.

Most recently, KATSEYE performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which aired October 18. The group also released 'Unloveu,' originally available exclusively as a physical bonus track on WILD. Co-written by KATSEYE's Lara Raj alongside songwriters Ross Golan and Amy Allen, and produced by Raj and Golan, the track offers a more intimate contrast to the EP's high-energy moments, further showcasing the group's versatility. Billboard praised the song, writing, 'KATSEYE captures what it feels like to gradually reclaim your mind, confidence and peace after a toxic relationship…It's great to see Lara get into her bag and show the EYEKONS what she's truly capable of.'

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. Previously screened in approximately 1,700 cinemas across 61 countries during its limited theatrical release through Trafalgar Releasing, the film offers an inside look at the group's new era and their connection with fans. Featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos and intimate interviews with the members, the film celebrates the bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom. KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures in partnership with HYBE x Geffen and directed by Nadia Hallgren.

WILD debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the decade's biggest debut by a girl group on the chart and the biggest U.S. debut by a girl group in 18 years. Released via HYBE x Geffen Records, the EP features the Billboard Hot 100 hits 'PINKY UP' and 'Animal.'

KATSEYE launched WILD with a series of national television performances. The group made their 'Saturday Night Live' debut on the show's season premiere. In addition to performing 'Animal' and 'Hootie Frutti,' KATSEYE appeared in the 'Dream Academy' skit and mentions of the group were sprinkled throughout the show. The group returned to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and performed 'Animal.' On release day, they performed at the Citi Concert Series on NBC's 'TODAY.'

Shaped by a defining two-year journey, WILD captures the feeling of a wild ride fueled by growth and transformation. 'Across the EP, KATSEYE plays with freedom, flirtation, heartbreak and desire. The girls are growing up — and you can hear it,' said Billboard in a feature which took a look at each of the songs. GQ noted, 'Their new EP, Wild, puts a Y2K-pop-influenced spin on their bubbly radio hits—taking the kind of musical risks usually reserved for artists with at least an era or two under their belts.'

Asia / Australia / New Zealand Dates - Just Added

1/27 – Yokohama – Yokohama Arena

1/29 – Manila – SM Mall of Asia Arena

2/1 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld–Arena

2/4 – Seoul – KSPO Dome

2/7 – Cebu – SM Seaside Cebu Arena

2/10 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

2/12 – Bangkok – IMPACT Arena

2/14 – Taipei – Messe Taoyuan

2/24 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

2/28 – Sydney – Afterpay Arena

3/5 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Upcoming North America Dates - Previously Announced

10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

11/28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes





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