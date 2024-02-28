K-Pop Spotlight: NCT's New Unit, NCT WISH, Debuts With Single 'WISH'

NCT WISH, the newest and final group under NCT, made their official debut today with their single, “WISH.”

NCT WISH consists of both Japanese and Korean members, and will create music in both languages. There are Japanese and Korean versions of “WISH'' released, as well as its b-side track “Sail Away.”

Watch the "WISH" Music Video:

The title track “WISH” is a medium-tempo dance song based on old-school hip-hop, delivering overflowing excitement through energetic hooks, lyrical melodies, and a refreshing yet emotional vocal harmony. The lyrics express the aspirations of the group carrying their 'WISH' into the new adventure they are embarking on, narrating their determination to move forward. The choreography for the title track “WISH” also exudes a spirited and powerful charm that complements the song's atmosphere, with movements reflecting the theme of making wishes.

Listen to the 'WISH' Album:

About NCT WISH

NCT WISH is a team born from the earnest wishes of members and fans. Under the catchphrase 'WISH for OUR WISH,' NCT WISH express their aspiration to support and fulfill the wishes and dreams of their fans through music and love. With impressive skills and refreshing charm, the six members – SION, RIKU, YUSHI, JAEHEE, RYO, and SAKUYA – aspire to become the 'WISH Icons' of a bright and positive team, spreading powerful energy and hope to music fans worldwide.