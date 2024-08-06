K-Pop Icon SEVENTEEN to Embark on 'SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] World Tour in U.S.'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SEVENTEEN is making a highly anticipated return to the U.S. concert stage this October with ‘SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN U.S.’ (hereinafter ‘RIGHT HERE’), now with the biggest-selling global album of 2023 to their name and a new EP to be released in October.

The K-pop icon announced their 2024 US tour on their official social media channels and the global superfan platform weverse. The world tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 12 with two consecutive days at GOYANG STADIUM in Korea, before sailing into 5 cities in the US. ‘RIGHT HERE’ will feature shows in Rosemont, IL on October 22 & 23, Belmont Park, NY on October 25 & 27, San Antonio, TX on October 31 & November 1, and Oakland, CA on November 5 & 6, culminating on November 9 in Los Angeles, CA with a massive stadium performance at BMO Stadium.

This marks SEVENTEEN’s first US tour since ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’, which concluded in Newark in September 2022.

Since then, SEVENTEEN earned the title for the best-selling K-pop album of all time (FML with more than 6 million copies sold), which also went on to become the best-selling album worldwide last year according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The K-pop icon then made history by becoming the first K-pop group to perform on the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, and is poised to return to Europe in September for their headlining set at Lollapalooza Berlin.

Their latest tour series, ‘SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN,’ attracted a whopping 380,000 fans across just 8 shows in Korea and Japan, sparking anticipation for what lies ahead with the exciting new tour.

In addition to the US tour, SEVENTEEN hinted at more shows to be added in cities across Asia in the coming months. The creative powerhouse also teased the release of their 12th Mini Album in October, promising a packed year filled with their inspiring music and boundless energy for fans all over the globe.

SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN U.S. DATES & VENUES:

Tue Oct 22 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Wed Oct 23 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Oct 31 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Tue Nov 05 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed Nov 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

TICKETS

Tickets will be available starting with the CARAT MEMBERSHIP PRESALE (details below) beginning Wednesday, August 14 at 3pm local time. The General Onsale begins Thursday, August 15 at 3pm local time at Ticketmaster.com. More tour information can be found at SVTRIGHTHEREINUS.com.

PRESALE

CARAT MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) holders can register for the presale on weverse (HERE) now through Sunday, August 11 at 10pm ET to have their membership verified. For fans who have signed up for the presale, their CARAT MEMBERSHIP number (starting with SC+9 digits, ex. SC123456789) will act as their presale code, granting them access to purchase tickets before the General Onsale.

VIP

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, a specially designed VIP gift item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Comments