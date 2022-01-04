Juuku Makes New Noise Debut With 'Sunlight'

juuku immediately grabs your attention with his New Noise debut "sunlight." Dreamy soundscapes collide with a head-rush of electronic synth and bass work as juuku navigates a gratifying journey of harmonic vocal chops and larger-than-life drums. "sunlight" is an infectious song that leaves the listener with a feeling of warmth and positivity.

juuku is a flourishing producer based in Los Angeles, CA. The producer shares stories through his melodic and bass-driven music, also creating visuals to go along with each story. He aims to use his music to create hope and bring people together in different parts of the world.

In 2020 juuku released 22 songs across platforms which gained support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Diplo and Friends, bitbird, MrSuicideSheet, Proximity, TrapNation, and more. He has gained attention through using resources like Reddit to gain a community around his music. The professional producer and songwriter has also gained Spotify playlist support in creamy, Pixel Garden, and Bass Lounge.

New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting-edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles.

New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright-free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

Listen to the new track here: