Justin Tranter And Katie Vinten Officially Unveil Facet House

Today, acclaimed songwriter & activist Justin Tranter and powerhouse music industry executive Katie Vinten have officially unveiled Facet House, the brick-and-mortar headquarters for their very own Facet Records & Facet Publishing. In addition to serving as homebase for the record label and publishing company that the duo co-founded in late 2018, the space also boasts a stunning, state-of-the-art recording studio for artists and songwriters signed to both divisions of Facet. Variety exclusively broke the news earlier today in an expansive feature.

Tucked away in the heart of West Hollywood, CA, the building was purchased and designed by Tranter. Speaking about creating the truly gorgeous interior design for Facet House, Tranter stated that the aesthetic is "very chic but also distressed. Really colorful but also industrial. It's like my brain exploded." Tranter also added, "I can't wait for everyone to see, experience and make music in Facet House, which is the physical manifestation of the passionate, diverse, and magical community we are creating."

Facet encompasses Facet Records, which operates in partnership with Warner Records, as well as Facet Publishing, which maintains a partnership with Warner Chappell. Together, Tranter and Vinten have built a platform for the next vanguard of genre-blurring, game-changing, and groundbreaking artists, songwriters, producers, and talent to flourish. Facet currently represents a brilliant and diverse group of artists including YDE, Shawn Wasabi and Diana Gordon on the label side, while their publishing roster includes The Roommates, Brandon Skeie, Kennedi, Shawn Wasabi, Wes Period, and Jason Gill.

Justin Tranter is one of the most in-demand songwriters and collaborators in music today, with over 40 million single sales, 7 billion streams and dozens of honors. Tranter has written on several of the biggest albums in recent memory, including Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next (2019), The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins (2019), and Selena Gomez's brand new no. 1 album Rare (2020). Tranter co-wrote four songs on Rare, including the smash single "Lose You to Love Me", which skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes' Top 100 Songs Chart upon its release and claimed the no. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart not long after. Across the past year, they have written regularly with some of the biggest names in music such as Camila Cabello, YUNGBLUD, King Princess, Dua Lipa, Sara Bareilles and more. Tranter simultaneously remains a dedicated philanthropist and GLAAD Board member that gives back at every term, and even earned the prestigious ACLU Bill of Rights Award in late 2019 for their prolific work in activism.

After graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2002 and founding New York glam-punk fire-starters Semi Precious Weapons in 2006, Tranter quickly blossomed into one of the industry's hottest songwriters. They landed their first mega-hit by co-writing Fall Out Boy's quintuple-platinum "Centuries" before going on to co-write Selena Gomez's "Good For You," Justin Bieber's "Sorry," DNCE's "Cake By The Ocean," Hailee Steinfeld's "Love Myself", Britney Spears' "Slumber Party", and countless other hits. In 2017 alone, they landed four Top 10 smashes at Pop Radio, namely Imagine Dragons' "Believer", Julia Michaels' "Issues", Halsey's "Bad At Love", and Maroon 5's "Cold". By year-end, the maverick garnered "Songwriter of the Year" at the BMI Pop Awards and stood out as "the only pop songwriter to land two songs on Variety's 'HitMakers' Most Consumed List'". In 2018, this game-changer won "Songwriter of the Year" at the BMI Pop Awards for the second consecutive year and became the only songwriter nominated for both 'Song of the Year' at the GRAMMYS® and 'Best Original Song' at the Golden Globes®.

Katie Vinten leverages a lifelong passion for music, unmatched work ethic, and fearless spirit as the only woman in the industry to simultaneously operate as a manager as well as a record label and publishing company head. As founder of Black Diamond Artist Management and co-founder and partner of Facet House alongside Justin Tranter, she challenges herself and powerhouse roster by consistently taking risks. In doing so, talent under her watch has achieved billions of streams, dozens of Top 40 smashes, numerous awards, and countless platinum certifications. Of her work, Forbesclaimed, "From Justin Bieber to Dua Lipa, this woman delivers pop's biggest hits," while Variety, Billboard, and more have featured Katie. Vinten is still an active consultant for both Warner Records and Warner Chappell, where she continues to work with Julia Michaels, K. Flay and Kygo to name a few.





