Justin Tomlinson Appointed as Associate Director of Digital Marketing at RCA

RCA Inspiration has appointed Justin Tomlinson as Associate Director of Digital Marketing. Tomlinson will lead strategic implementation of digital marketing campaigns for all RCAI artists, and ensure marketing campaigns support all promotion and consumption efforts. Through the role, Tomlinson contributes to the development and communication of RCAI's broader label strategy, while evaluating the effectiveness of campaigns.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to bring new technologies, trends, digital strategy, and a fresh perspective back to the genre. With the perpetual expansion of digital and streaming strategies, I am thrilled to implement creative initiatives all while contributing to collaborative efforts with the RCAI team," says Tomlinson.

Tomlinson's trailblazing career began with his first internship at Motown Records/Cash Money, as a Digital Marketing Intern. Through the internship, he managed new artists' social platforms as new acts began their careers with the label. Following his internship, Tomlinson took on the role of Talent Production Assistant at BET Networks, working with high profile celebrity talent such as Will Smith, Justin Bieber, P. Diddy, French Montana, Bow Wow, Fantasia, Faith Evans, Drake, and worked on hit shows such as BET 106 & Park, the BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Soul Train Awards & many special projects.

Following his tenure at BET, Tomlinson began his career at RCA Inspiration/Sony Music in 2015 as the Marketing & Digital Marketing Assistant. With a passion for music marketing, Tomlinson managed all social media platforms for the RCAI label. Tomlinson's debut campaigns with the label, were with Chart-topping artist Travis Greene (The Hill) & GRAMMY®-winning artist and producer Kirk Franklin (Losing My Religion). Continuing to work on projects from a digital perspective, and spearhead all social media & online efforts as the coordinator, Tomlinson has worked with artists such as Koryn Hawthorne, Snoop Dogg, Le'Andria, Jason Nelson, The Walls Group, Marvin Sapp and Dee-1.

Promoted to Digital Strategy Manager within Sony Music, Tomlinson transitioned to Sony Music Nashville in 2018. There, he oversaw the day to day digital strategy for a roster of country music artists such as Chris Young, Matt Stell, Niko Moon, Seaforth, Seth Ennis and many more. Among Tomlinson's most celebrated accomplishments are Snoop Dogg's debut gospel project Bible of Love, where Tomlinson spearheaded all online activity, social media strategy and content creation, Kirk Franklin's infamous viral Milly Rock moment in NYC, which Tomlinson leaned into micro Twitter influencers to help share the video with their followers, and launching the digital presence and careers of new artists across Sony Music Entertainment in R&B, gospel, & country music.

Phil Thornton (RCA Inspiration, Senior Vice President and General Manager) adds, "It is a pleasure to have Justin back on the RCAI team. He has a knack for unique and creative engagement across social platforms, and continues to demonstrate why he is an asset to the team."





