Justin Hawkes Releases Second Studio Album NOW OR NEVER

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Justin Hawkes has released his second studio album, 'Now Or Never,' the follow-up to his 2022 debut LP 'Existential.'

Built as a 12-track continuous mix designed to be heard front to back as one piece, 'Now Or Never' moves through tech-driven and cinematic drum & bass and future jungle, all held together by a single idea: passion as the history book of the soul. Each track explores a different form of it - resistance, attraction, discovery, dance, healing, love, spiritual insight and self-realization - building a cohesive, mythic-scale narrative that belongs to both the dancefloor and headphones.

Hawkes is an American drum & bass producer/DJ from Southwest Virginia, active since 2011, who rebranded from Flite to Justin Hawkes in 2020. His 2022 debut album 'Existential' included the viral country-rock crossover 'Better Than Gold' and established him as a genre-defying innovator with an off-limits approach to bass music.

Hawkes has amassed more than 100M catalog streams and has toured across 14+ countries, with sets at Alexandra Palace (London), Electric Daisy Carnival and Tomorrowland (Belgium & Brazil), among others. He has received support from Sub Focus, Andy C, Wilkinson, Pendulum, RL Grime, Knife Party, Porter Robinson and Black Tiger Sex Machine, and his music has been featured in the games Rocket League and Fortnite.

In 2026, Hawkes is launching his independent imprint Drumcaste Collective alongside the release of 'Now or Never,' which he describes as an 'Experiential Drum & Bass' record. His 2026 festival run includes Shambhala, Bass Canyon, Electric Love, Friendzy Fest, and more across the US and Canada. Forthcoming shows include a performance at Sunbar and shows in Europe, with additional US dates to be announced.

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