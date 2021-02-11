Just In Time For Valentine's Day, Comedic Male Anthem 'Suga 'n Spice'

Just in time for Valentine's Day, and sure to fire the never-ending male/female relationship dynamic, 'Suga 'n Spice' (Elektrohorse featuring Duke Hanson; Single/Video Release Date: Saturday, February 13) is "a comedic male anthem that shows what every man really goes through, and what they want to say to their significant other," explains Elektrohorse, who, similar to many of his other songs, features a guest vocalist, former ASCAP Award Winner Duke Hanson, on the track.

As an artist, DJ and producer hailing from Chicago's notorious South Side community, Elektrohorse is no stranger to the struggles of the common man and woman. Despite his humble beginnings, he has always been driven by the ideal that in America, hard work and dedication are the keys to success. This dedication to achievement has created a multitude of opportunities for Elektrohorse, including collaborations with some of the industry's top talent (Will.I.Am, Nicki Minaj, Cowboy Troy, and Timbaland among others).

Although he's been blessed with continuous success throughout his career, Elektrohorse has never forgotten his humble, Midwestern roots. As a result, he formed his own movement, "The Party Don't Care". As founder of TPDC, he has always been deeply committed to promoting messages of love, unity and peace. It was this commitment to the aforementioned principles that fostered the inspiration for what was recently most heartfelt record to date, S.T.O.M.P. (an acronym meaning Start Teaching Others More Positivity), which combined his love of genre-bending music and collaboration with the ultimate Line-Dancing Country Anthem dedicated to hope and perseverance.

Learn more at www.elektrohorse.com.