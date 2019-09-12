Just Friends US Headlining Tour Kicks Off September 19th
Next week, funk-punk collective Just Friends will embark on a US headlining tour. The run will kick off on September 19th in Fresno, CA and end on October 16th in Newport, KY. Following their headlining tour, they will support The Story So Far on a run of tour dates through October and November. For a full list of tour dates, please see below.
Just Friends is made up of Sam Kless (vocals), Brianda Goyos León (vocals),Avi Dey (trumpet), Chris Palowitch (trombone, keys), Brandon Downum (guitar), Matt Yankovich (guitar), Kevin Prochnow (bass), Ben Donlon (drums), Eric Butler (trombone, vocals), Ryan Ellery (audio engineering, live sound, guitar), and occasionally Bart Thompson (bass) and Kent Soliday (guitar). Their musically diverse sound combines a unique range of punk, brass, hip hop, funk, and emo influences.
At the core of Just Friends is the idea of community. Although many of the group's members, including Kless, were in other local groups over the years, they began writing under their current moniker in 2013, originally reconvening during the summers when they'd come home from their respective colleges. In 2015, they released their debut collection, Rock 2 the Rhythm, followed by their sophomore effort, Nothing But Love, in 2018. Following the release, after of a slew of smash hit live performances supporting fellow Bay Area rockers Mom Jeans, the group signed to Pure Noise Records in early 2019 and released the music video for "Supersonic".
This past summer, the band toured on the 2019 Sad Summer Festival alongside the likes of The Wonder Years, The Maine, Mayday Parade, and more. They have also toured with bands like Mom Jeans., Oso Oso, Graduating Life, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi, awakebutstillinbed, and more.
Just Friends Upcoming Tour Dates:
US Headlining Tour
September 19 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
September 20 - Reno, NV - The Holland Project
September 23 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
September 24 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino
September 25 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird
September 27 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
September 28 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
September 29 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
September 30 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar
October 2 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom
October 3 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
October 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
October 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
October 6 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy Arthouse
October 7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
October 9 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
October 10 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
October 11 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
October 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
October 13- Nashville, TN - The End
October 15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hoosier Dome
October 16 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival
US Tour w/ The Story So Far
October 24 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
October 26 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre
October 27 - Las Vegas, NV - house of Blues
October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
October 30 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
November 1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
November 2 - Austin, TX - Emo's
November 3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
November 5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
November 7 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November 9 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater