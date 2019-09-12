Just Friends US Headlining Tour Kicks Off September 19th

Next week, funk-punk collective Just Friends will embark on a US headlining tour. The run will kick off on September 19th in Fresno, CA and end on October 16th in Newport, KY. Following their headlining tour, they will support The Story So Far on a run of tour dates through October and November. For a full list of tour dates, please see below.

Just Friends is made up of Sam Kless (vocals), Brianda Goyos León (vocals),Avi Dey (trumpet), Chris Palowitch (trombone, keys), Brandon Downum (guitar), Matt Yankovich (guitar), Kevin Prochnow (bass), Ben Donlon (drums), Eric Butler (trombone, vocals), Ryan Ellery (audio engineering, live sound, guitar), and occasionally Bart Thompson (bass) and Kent Soliday (guitar). Their musically diverse sound combines a unique range of punk, brass, hip hop, funk, and emo influences.

At the core of Just Friends is the idea of community. Although many of the group's members, including Kless, were in other local groups over the years, they began writing under their current moniker in 2013, originally reconvening during the summers when they'd come home from their respective colleges. In 2015, they released their debut collection, Rock 2 the Rhythm, followed by their sophomore effort, Nothing But Love, in 2018. Following the release, after of a slew of smash hit live performances supporting fellow Bay Area rockers Mom Jeans, the group signed to Pure Noise Records in early 2019 and released the music video for "Supersonic".

This past summer, the band toured on the 2019 Sad Summer Festival alongside the likes of The Wonder Years, The Maine, Mayday Parade, and more. They have also toured with bands like Mom Jeans., Oso Oso, Graduating Life, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi, awakebutstillinbed, and more.

Just Friends Upcoming Tour Dates:

US Headlining Tour

September 19 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

September 20 - Reno, NV - The Holland Project

September 23 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

September 24 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

September 25 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird

September 27 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

September 28 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

September 29 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

September 30 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

October 2 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom

October 3 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

October 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

October 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

October 6 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy Arthouse

October 7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

October 9 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

October 10 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

October 11 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

October 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

October 13- Nashville, TN - The End

October 15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hoosier Dome

October 16 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

US Tour w/ The Story So Far

October 24 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

October 26 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

October 27 - Las Vegas, NV - house of Blues

October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 30 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

November 1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

November 2 - Austin, TX - Emo's

November 3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

November 5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 7 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 9 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater





