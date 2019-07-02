Jupiter & Okwess Share Summer Tour Dates For The U.S.

Jul. 2, 2019  
Jupiter & Okwess Share Summer Tour Dates For The U.S.

Jupiter Bokondji comes from the ghettos of Kinshasa - the devastated capital of Democratic Republic of the Congo where their outstanding talent, humor and vital energy are their only means of survival. Jupiter and his band Okwess have toured throughout the world sharing their powerful music.

With their second album Kin Sonic, Jupiter and Okwess transcend the Congo's unexplored musical heritage and dive into a pool of modernity. We're invited to savour his latest recipe, the Okwess ('food' in the Kibunda language) which is the fruit of all the encounters and influences he has absorbed during his many journeys around the world. It's a recipe based on perfect alchemy, enriched by contributions from Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, violinist Warren Ellis of Nick Cave's Bad Seeds and Robert del Naja, aka '3D', of Massive Attack.

KIN SONIC IS OUT NOW ON EVERLOVING.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tex Perkins Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of 'The Man In Black - The Songs & Story Of Johnny Cash'
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn
  • Bon Dejeuner! Radio's Editor In Chief Chelsea Nortreus Announced The Launch Of BDR Magazine
  • Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced
  • Grammy Nominee Kip Winger & Damien Gray Announce GET JACK Album Release, Available July 19
  • Emerging Alternative R&b Artist Alex Harris Releases Debut EP 'Pink Cloud'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup