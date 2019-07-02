Jupiter & Okwess Share Summer Tour Dates For The U.S.

Jupiter Bokondji comes from the ghettos of Kinshasa - the devastated capital of Democratic Republic of the Congo where their outstanding talent, humor and vital energy are their only means of survival. Jupiter and his band Okwess have toured throughout the world sharing their powerful music.



With their second album Kin Sonic, Jupiter and Okwess transcend the Congo's unexplored musical heritage and dive into a pool of modernity. We're invited to savour his latest recipe, the Okwess ('food' in the Kibunda language) which is the fruit of all the encounters and influences he has absorbed during his many journeys around the world. It's a recipe based on perfect alchemy, enriched by contributions from Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, violinist Warren Ellis of Nick Cave's Bad Seeds and Robert del Naja, aka '3D', of Massive Attack.

KIN SONIC IS OUT NOW ON EVERLOVING.





