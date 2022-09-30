Julie Odell Releases Debut Album 'Autumn Eve'

New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Julie Odell has released her debut album Autumn Eve via tastemaker label Frenchkiss Records (Local Natives, Passion Pit, The Drums). It's an album about change and transformation, decades of transience, and the grounding force of motherhood.

Flickering quiet-loud dynamics are an integral part of the album, and she attributes these exploding and collapsing sounds to the rapidly changing landscapes she used to watch through the window of her parent's van as a child. Her music is folky, dreamy, and soulful, marked by her powerful, peculiar vocals, detailed textures, and an instinct for immediate songcraft.

"This is my birth story. I had my baby in a massive blizzard while all the power was out on January 22, 2016. Autumn Eve was the road I lived on in an old cabin in the woods on the cusp of a national forest," explains Odell.

"The lyrics mention key moments leading up to her birth, reassurance in the isolating feelings and fears during pregnancy, and accepting the expectation that motherhood would be nothing I ever expected it to be. The responsibility of carving a steady, magical path for this new human is my main job in life now, and realizing the heaviness of that was scary, but finally holding her and being mesmerized by her tiny body and the power of my own body was incredible. And now we get to be enchanted by all the tiny details of the world together."

Watch the video for lead single "Cardinal Feather" below, and listen to singles "Envelope" & "Caterpillar".

Listen to the new album here: