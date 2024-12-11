Julian Lynch Releases New Recording of 'O Little Town of Bethlehem'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guitarist and songwriter Julian Lynch has released a new recording of “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” to be featured on the annual alternative holiday album series Slow Xmas. Lynch, who plays lead guitar in the celebrated indie rock group Real Estate, creates a tranquil psychedelic interpretation of the christmas standard that evokes an ambiance of nighttime serenity.

The song will be featured on the upcoming Slow Xmas 4, an annual tradition which showcases a variety of musicians interpreting and creating based on one simple prompt: gotta be slow. The album is the 4th compilation record produced and curated by Ben Hosley and released via Bone Sound Inc Worldwide. Slow Xmas 4 will be released on December 15th.

“I felt immediately hooked by the concept.” writes Lynch about Slow Xmas. “I'm always eager for an excuse to make a really slow song, and twice as eager for it to be a cover of a public domain holiday classic. The hardest part was deciding which song to choose, but I'm pretty pleased with my take on this underplayed gem.”

The creative force behind the Slow Xmas tradition is NYC-based audio producer Ben Hosley. Reflecting on what a Slow Xmas release means in 2024, Hosley shared, ”As the world quickly descends into ass, let's make this year’s holidays slow down.” What began in 2020 as a bonus content offering for Blank Check with Griffin and David - the acclaimed film / comedy podcast where Ben serves as the longtime producer - has continued to evolve into an eclectic collection of holiday standards and new originals. Subsequent Slow Xmas volumes featured performances from Heavy Gus, Podcast notable Roman Mars, Oscar nominee Amy Irving, Soccer Mommy producer and collaborator Gabe Wax, and Sad13, the solo project of Sadie Dupuis from Speedy Ortiz, recorded with help from members of Cloud Nothings.

Hosley has spent nine years as Executive Producer and on-mic personality for Blank Check. He previously worked at Spotify’s in-house podcast studio and founded the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater’s bicoastal podcast network. His work has appeared in the New Yorker, Fast Company, Uproxx, IFC, Vulture, The A/V Club. He has also been “getting into fashion,” and launched his own clothing and lifestyle brand called Congratulations, with the fashion line’s signature “Dang Ass Freak” Tee shirt gracing Vulture’s 2023 Pop-Culture Gift Guide.

About Blank Check

Blank Check is a long-running movie and culture podcast. It’s hosted by film critic for The Atlantic, David Sims, and by actor Griffin Newman; whose recent credits include Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation and as co-host of the cult favorite show The George Lucas Talk Show.

