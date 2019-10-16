Julia Jacklin Shares Music Video for 'Don't Know How To Keep Loving You'

Julia Jacklin is having one hell of a year. After releasing her sophomore album Crushing to rave reviews world wide, the Australian singer-songwriter hasn't slowed down. Jacklin just wrapped her third US tour for 2019, including a spellbinding set at Austin City Limits. She'll return to North America in just under a month for a national headlining run. All dates are listed in full below.

Today she has released the long awaited video for album favorite "Don't Know How To Keep Loving You." The video was filmed in the upstairs function room of a Turkish restaurant called Alaska on Melbourne's Sydney road. Julia says about not seeing the singer's face in the video, "I find it sad how much we can never really know how someone's feeling no matter how much we think we know them. We're all holding back in someway. Our inner lives can be so weird and loud that we all have to hold back a bit in order to exist and function in the world. He's not really a part of what's she's processing in that costume shop red dress, he can't really be let into those thoughts, she's gotta figure it out herself."

Watch the video below!

Catch Julia Jacklin On Tour:

11/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry Theatre #

11/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

11/09 - Boston, MA @ Sommerville #

11/10 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

11/12 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre #

11/14 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

11/15 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music # (SOLD OUT)

11/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

11/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Venue #

11/20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre #

11/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo's #

11/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent #

11/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre #

11/28 - Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory % (SOLD OUT)

11/29 - Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory %

12/01 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Saint Luke's ^ (SOLD OUT)

12/02 - Manchester, England @ Gorilla ^ (SOLD OUT)

12/03 - London, England @ The Forum %

12/07 - Berry NSW, Australia @ Fairgrounds Festival

12/13 - Meredith VIC, Australia @ Meredith Music Festival

12/14 - Port Macquarie NSW Australia @ Festival of the Sun

01/27 - Auckland NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/28 - Melbourne, VIC Australia @ Melbourne Zoo ~

03/05 - Sydney NSW Australia @ Enmore Theatre +*

03/13 - Perth WA Australia @ Astor Theatre *

03/14 - Adelaide SA Australia @ The Gov *

# w/ Christian Lee Hutson

% w/ Angie McMahon

^ w/ Fenne Lily

~ w/ Weyes Blood

+ w/ Kevin Morby

* w/ Carla Geneve

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk





