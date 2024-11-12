Julia Holter Shares New Song 'The Laugh Is in the Eyes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles singer, songwriter, and composer Julia Holter shares her new song “The Laugh Is in the Eyes.” The song developed out of the demos for Holter’s 2024 LP Something in the Room She Moves, and its title is a lyric from the album’s enchanting single “Spinning.”

“‘The Laugh Is in the Eyes’ came out of the Something in the Room She Moves writing sessions and it shares that album’s devotion to transformation and bodily senses,” says Holter. “There’s a loopy restlessness, a rhythmic 5ness alongside a 4ness, a circle and a square. Like in the song ‘Spinning,’ a surprise awakening awaits in the state of ‘night’—from stagnancy to the anticipation of flowers, flutes, feeling.”

“The Laugh Is in the Eyes” features many of the same musicians from Something in the Room She Moves, including Elizabeth Goodfellow (percussion), Devra Hoff (fretless bass), Chris Speed (clarinet), and Tashi Wada (synth), co-producer and engineer Kenny Gilmore, and mastering engineer Heba Kadry.

Julia Holter’s latest full-length Something in the Room She Moves was released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim from outlets including NPR, who hailed her as “our most ambitious art-pop experimentalist” and Stereogum, who called the album “all amorphous, billowing string arrangements and fluting, echoey calls that swirl into some of the most straight-up gorgeous pieces that Holter has ever composed.” Julia Holter kicks off her EU/UK tour this Sunday, November 17 in Braga, Portugal. All dates are below and tickets are available at juliaholter.com.

EU/UK TOUR

11/17: Gente Sentada – Braga, PT

11/19: Teatro Principal – San Sebastian, ES

11/20: Festival Mileni – Madrid, ES

11/21: Festival Mileni – Barcelona, ES

11/22: Ram Club – Valencia, ES

11/24: Hotel Cecil – Copenhagen, DK

11/26: Parkteatret – Oslo, NO

11/27: Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, SE

11/29: Opderschmelz – Luxembourg, LU

12/01: Maroquinerie – Paris, FR

12/02: Zonnehuis – Amsterdam, NL

12/03: Ha Concerts – Gent, BE

12/05: Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK

12/06: Lantern – Bristol, UKs

12/07: Band on Wall – Manchester, UK

12/09: St. Luke’s – Glasgow, UK

12/11: Button Factory – Dublin, IE

Photo credit: Camille Blake

Comments