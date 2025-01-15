Julia Cole Unveils New EP Featuring Viral-Hit 'Day Late & a Buck Short'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music artist Julia Cole has released her latest EP, featuring the highly anticipated new single, "Day Late & a Buck Short," an electrifying anthem blending razor-sharp wordplay with her signature fiery delivery.

The title track, “Day Late & a Buck Short,” serves as the final finishing touch of the EP. This compelling song follows the release of fan-favorite tracks "Diamondback," "Daddy Daughter Dance," "Spicy," "He Was You," and "Tequila Helps," showcasing Julia’s dynamic storytelling and blend of heartfelt lyrics with undeniable energy.

Written by Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, and Bonnie Dymond, the lead track delivers a bold and empowering message for those who refuse to settle for less than they deserve.

"Day Late & a Buck Short" is a fierce and unapologetic tale of betrayal and empowerment. Featuring Julia's fiery vocals and clever storytelling, the track turns heartbreak into a rallying cry for strength and self-respect. The song's narrative captures a moment of triumph over deceit, with unforgettable lines like: "You went out hunting but forgot your gun…Camo can’t cover up the smell of her sweet Dior." "Day Late & a Buck Short" has already surpassed 1 million cumulative streams across all platforms.

With over 30 million views across social media and comparisons to legendary tracks like "Gunpowder and Lead," "Before He Cheats," and "Goodbye Earl," "Day Late & a Buck Short" is already a viral hit. The track's clever lyrics and undeniable energy have struck a chord with fans across platforms, solidifying Julia's place as one of country music's rising stars.

An exemplar of empowerment, Julia Cole has rapidly built a devoted following, the #ColeTeam, through her music. Her impressive career includes being named a CMT Next Women of Country, debuting at the Grand Ole Opry, and being featured on platforms such as CMT, SiriusXM, CBS, Audience Network, The CW, and more.

Her streaming success is indisputable, with over 400 million global streams, and her digital prowess is equally notable. TikTok users are a major part of her growing community, with 777K followers and over 152 million unique audio plays to date, while her YouTube channel has accumulated over 50 million channel views to date. With 324K followers on Instagram and 455K followers on Facebook, Julia’s ability to engage with fans across multiple channels is undeniable.

Julia Cole's ascent in the music industry is a testament to her exceptional talent, resilience, and innovative approach, marking her path as notably unconventional and a significant achievement for an independent artist. In an era where the music landscape is dominated by artists under major labels, Julia's journey underscores the power of authenticity and direct connection with her audience, leveraging digital platforms to amplify her voice and artistry.

Inspired by the genre-crossed locker room playlists she and her Texas volleyball teammates blasted, Julia’s musical style blends country storytelling with a little Houston flavor. Starting her music career performing the Star-Spangled Banner at high school volleyball games, she quickly escalated to performing at major sporting events across the NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, and ESPN to audiences of up to 75,000 people. Her global tours have taken her to over ten countries, opening for renowned acts like Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Eli Young Band, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, and Jake Owen, among others.

